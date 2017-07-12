Latest News

Twitterati reacts to Mithali Raj’s ‘huge achievement’

India skipper Mithali Raj became the first woman in cricket history to score 6,000 runs in one-day internationals en-route her half-century against Australia in Bristol during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

mithali raj, mithali raj record, icc women's world cup Mithali Raj is leading run-scorer in ODIs. (Source: AP)
Mithali Raj scripted history on Wednesday when she became the first player to score 6,000 runs in one-day internationals against Australia in Bristol. Before the start of the match, Raj needed only 34 runs to overtake former England skipper Charlotte Edwards on the all-time highest run-scorer’s list in women’s ODIs.

Australia won the toss and decided to field in Bristol. India lost opener Smriti Mandhana early which meant Raj came to crease with just 41 more runs needed to reach 6,000. It looked like the record won’t be broken on Wednesday when she was given leg-before wicket to Jonassen for 11 but the Indian skipper reviewed it and the decision was overturned. In the 29th over, Raj took a single to bring up the 5993rd run which broke the record.

The 6,000th run was brought up in far more emphatic fashion when she launched a big six off leg-spinner Kristen Beams. She also brought up her half-century, 49th in ODIs, from 96 balls.

In 164 innings so far in her ODI career, which began in 1999, Raj has scored more 6,000 runs. She has five centuries to her name in ODIs while Edwards has nine. Earlier in the tournament, Mithali had scored a record seven consecutive half-centuries. India now have both the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs as Jhulan Goswami had broken Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s record in May this year.

India are still looking for a spot in the World Cup semi-final.

