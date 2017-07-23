ICC Women’s World Cup Final, India vs England: Virat Kohli wishes India women luck for final

India meet England in ICC Women’s World Cup final 2017 at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters) India meet England in ICC Women’s World Cup final 2017 at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters)

He may be thousands of kilometres away, but India captain Virat Kohli has his focus on things happening in England, specifically at Lord’s, where his female counterparts are vying for their first ever World Cup glory. Playing England in the final at Lord’s, Mithali Raj-led India are looking to evade their daemons of 2005 when they lost to England in the final. But this time, India look confident and in fantastic control of things – in the batting and bowling department. The batters and bowlers have clicked exceptionally to reach the final despite two defeats in the group stages that caused hiccups and reason for concern at one juncture. But since then, India women have come together to beat New Zealand in the crucial virtual quarterfinal and then Australia in the semifinal.

Kohli is leading India on the tour of Sri Lanka where they are are scheduled to play four Tests, five ODIs and one T20 in a series that is spread out for a month and a half before the team shifts focus to South Africa – another daunting ask. “This message is for Mithali Raj and the girls. Just wanna wish them all the best for the big final. It’s been amazing to see the way you all have played in this World Cup so far and we all have been watching keenly watching and enjoying the display of cricket and the display of belief as a team and some brilliant individual performances also. So very well led by Mithali Raj. Everybody will be watching and supporting and sending you positive energy. We all believe that you can do it once more and wish you all the luck in the world. Go out there and conquer what’s yours. Good luck,” said Kohli.

From one champion to another – here's @imVkohli wishing the #WomenInBlue & hoping for triumph tomorrow! Watch LIVE on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/5CiFm54zkm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 22, 2017

India women would be looking to do a repeat of their exploits over England women in the league stages where in their opening game they won by 35 runs to get a great start. India are looking to win their first Women’s World Cup.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd