ICC Women’s World Cup Final: Narendra Modi wishes entire Indian women’s team for World Cup final

India took the field at Lord’s for the ICC Women’s World Cup Final. (Source: AP) India took the field at Lord’s for the ICC Women’s World Cup Final. (Source: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the India women’s cricket team on Sunday minutes before they took the field against England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Modi expressed his wishes to each player of the starting XI of the team that is looking to win its first World Cup following heartbreak in the 2005 edition – their previous and only foray into the summit clash.

He started off by tweeting, “As our women’s cricket team plays the World Cup finals today, I join the 125 crore Indians in wishing them the very best! @BCCIWomen”. And then he followed it up by posting a special message for each of the team’s members. He wrote, “Captain Mithali Raj has been leading from the front. Her cool approach to the game shall surely help the entire team. @M_Raj03” for the India skipper Mithali Raj who was also the captain in 2005 and is now into her 18th year with the Indian setup having made her debut in 1999. She also became the highest scorer in women’s ODI cricket during the tournament while going past 6000 runs.

India booked their place in the final following a stupendous 36 run win over Australia who are by far the most successful team in women’s cricket. They’ve won the extravaganza six times and were the defending champions. But they were outdone by Harmanpreet Kaur’s brilliance as she struck an unbeaten 171 runs in 115 balls at Derby. “Who is not a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur? Her stellar innings in semi finals will always be remembered. Do your best today! @ImHarmanpreet” is what Modi tweeted about the girl from Punjab.

As our women's cricket team plays the World Cup finals today, I join the 125 crore Indians in wishing them the very best! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Captain Mithali Raj has been leading from the front. Her cool approach to the game shall surely help the entire team. @M_Raj03 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

All the best @mandhana_smriti! Have a great game out there and play with calm and poise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

India wishes Poonam Raut the very best for the Women's World Cup Final. Her game makes all of us very proud. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Who is not a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur? Her stellar innings in semi finals will always be remembered. Do your best today! @ImHarmanpreet — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Good luck to Deepti Sharma for the finals. She adds immense value to the team & her game has changed the course of many matches. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

The experienced Veda Krishnamurthy gives a much needed stability to the middle order. All the best for today. @vedakmurthy08 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Sushma Verma plays the important role of the wicket keeper. Remember, catches win matches :) @ImSushVerma — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Jhulan Goswami is India's pride, whose wonderful bowling helps the team in key situations. All the best Jhulan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Shikha Pandey's all round performances are crucial to the team. Best of luck! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Poonam Yadav's fantastic bowling can be lethal for even the best batsmen. Best wishes! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is known for her economic bowling performances. Good luck! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

England captain Heather Knight had won the toss and chosen to bat first in the Women’s World Cup final. Neither side changed their teams from the semifinal.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd