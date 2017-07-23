ICC Women’s World Cup Final: Narendra Modi wishes entire Indian women’s team for World Cup final

- Harbhajan Singh has a special message for Indian women’s team for World Cup final, watch video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the India women’s cricket team on Sunday minutes before they took the field against England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Modi expressed his wishes to each player of the starting XI of the team that is looking to win its first World Cup following heartbreak in the 2005 edition – their previous and only foray into the summit clash.
He started off by tweeting, “As our women’s cricket team plays the World Cup finals today, I join the 125 crore Indians in wishing them the very best! @BCCIWomen”. And then he followed it up by posting a special message for each of the team’s members. He wrote, “Captain Mithali Raj has been leading from the front. Her cool approach to the game shall surely help the entire team. @M_Raj03” for the India skipper Mithali Raj who was also the captain in 2005 and is now into her 18th year with the Indian setup having made her debut in 1999. She also became the highest scorer in women’s ODI cricket during the tournament while going past 6000 runs.
India booked their place in the final following a stupendous 36 run win over Australia who are by far the most successful team in women’s cricket. They’ve won the extravaganza six times and were the defending champions. But they were outdone by Harmanpreet Kaur’s brilliance as she struck an unbeaten 171 runs in 115 balls at Derby. “Who is not a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur? Her stellar innings in semi finals will always be remembered. Do your best today! @ImHarmanpreet” is what Modi tweeted about the girl from Punjab.
England captain Heather Knight had won the toss and chosen to bat first in the Women’s World Cup final. Neither side changed their teams from the semifinal.
