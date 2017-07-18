ICC Women’s World Cup: England win thriller, twitterati like it

England entered the final after two-wicket win over South Africa. (Source: Reuters) England entered the final after two-wicket win over South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

Sarah Taylor’s run out triggered a collapse in England innings against South Africa. A chase which looked easy after the start they got, England were in a spot of bother when they lost two more wickets after Taylor’s. South Africa fancied their chances after that. They knew 219-run target is still big for England.

The match went down to the wire and in the last over, England needed three runs with three wickets in hand. Suddenly it was two needed off three with two wickets in hand. South Africa knew a dot ball could make them the favourites. England needed one hit.it

Anya Shrubsole did exactly that with a four through point-cover region to take England to World Cup final and leave South Africa team in tears. England’s two-wicket win made sure they play at Lord’s on Sunday. They will play the winner of Australia and India, who battle it out in the second semi-final on Thursday.

South Africa had earlier scored 218 for six off their 50 overs, with Mignon du Preez top scoring with an unbeaten 76 off 95 balls. They lost regular wickets on a slowish pitch in Bristol which never let the batswomen score the runs.

That feeling when you are into the #WWC17 Final to be played at a sold out @HomeOfCricket! pic.twitter.com/brEkefjTXs — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 18 July 2017

I love this team. Thank you for an amazing #WWC17, @danevn81. I’m so proud to get to write and talk about this side for years to come. pic.twitter.com/NZedkbkB8k — Junia Stainbank (@mjstainbank) 18 July 2017

Well done to @ECB_cricket women who held their nerve to beat South Africa in the World Cup and progress to the final#GoBoldly — Matthew hoggard (@Hoggy602) 18 July 2017

Taylor was named the player-of-the-match for her 54.

