ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 will be the biggest and best: Former England captain Charlotte Edwards

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards in her column for ICC mentioned about the excitement of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and how big the tournament is.

“I am so excited ahead of this World Cup in England. It’s going to be the biggest and best yet. Gone are the days when you could easily predict the finalists as the gap between the nations is closing and there are some brilliant players to watch on all sides,” she wrote.

“For England’s women, I think the ICC Champions Trophy has been a huge benefit. The limelight has been away from the girls going into the tournament and has been very much focused on the men’s game and it’s allowed the girls to go under the radar a little bit,” Edwards added.

Writing about her own experience, Edwards told that she hasn’t been a part of 50-over World Cup in England.

“I never played a 50-over World Cup in England and for me a tournament got real when we met up and boarded the plane. It’s going to be different for the England team this time as they are playing at home and will have spent a lot of time together recently and will have been playing the English season.”

“The great thing about playing away from home is you can keep in that bubble and keep the team really tight. At home there will be so many more distractions.”

Mentioning about the crowd support, the former England skipper expressed her expectations about the support that the crowd would provide the homeside with.

“I really hope that the crowds come out and support, not only England, but all of the great matches we are going to see around the country. My experience of England is they love playing at home, running out in front of big crowds and the television cameras so I really hope and think the big match atmosphere will work in their favour. I hope the crowds get behind them, I hope they see it as a positive, embrace the competition and want to play well for the crowds,” she wrote.

“The one thing everyone is conscious of is not getting injured ahead of a major tournament, but you’ve got to put that to the back of your mind and sometimes the more you think about those sorts of things the more they tend to happen. You have to focus on every game right from the start and I’d always being emphasising that with the team,” added Edwards.

Edwards hailed Pakistan’s performance in recently concluded Champions Trophy and how they improved after getting beaten in the first match.

“It’s been interesting to watch Pakistan men win the Champions Trophy. They started so poorly, but they played their best games at the right time and that’s the art of tournament cricket – to win games when you really need to with your best players performing.”

