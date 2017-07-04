ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Points Table, Standings, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

The 11th edition of the women’s World Cup is slated to begin from June 24. (Source: Instagram) The 11th edition of the women’s World Cup is slated to begin from June 24. (Source: Instagram)

The eleventh edition of the Women’s World is underway and the contest to win the world title will get interesting as as the tournament progresses towards its business end. The defending champions Australia will be eyeing to lay their hands on the trophy for the sixth time while the hosts England will look to win their fourth ICC women’s title. New Zealand cricket team won their maiden title in 2000 by defeating Australia. Indian cricket team, who had made it into the final in 2005, will be led by Mithali Raj and will hope to end their title drought to lift the trophy for the first time. Final of the tournament is slated to be played on July 23 at Lords’s cricket ground. Former New Zealand batter Debbie Hockley is the highest run scorer in the history of the tournament, while Australia’s Lyn Fullston tops the leading wicket-takers list.

Points Table

Teams P W L N/R Points NRR India 3 3 0 0 6 +1.110 Australia 3 3 0 0 6 +0.724 South Africa 3 2 0 1 5 +2.123 England 3 2 1 0 4 +1.496 New Zealand 3 1 2 1 3 +0.519 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 -1.548 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 0 -1.605 West Indies 3 0 3 0 0 -2.180

