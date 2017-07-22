ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, India vs England Final: Sunday will be the 1983 moment for women’s cricket

India face England in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) India face England in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Everybody’s fast fixing their tongue slips in saying ‘batsman’ to ‘batswoman’. And the buzz and excitement is quite palpable for Sunday when Mithali’s women face the three-time World Cup champions England and will try to win India’s maiden World Cup in International Women’s Cricket. Indian women have for the first time made it to the finals like absolute queens. There was a story doing the rounds in June about a 10-year-old girl requesting the owners of the Nike store in Mumbai to customise her purchase of a Team India Jersey with the name “Mandhana” on the back and stunning everyone in process. Perhaps by now the store owners are prepared for many more such requests.

There is little doubt that this is the women’s cricket tournament that has generated the most conversation and publicity, including in India, and for good reasons from the tournament itself getting full coverage by broadcast media — every ball in every match can be seen live — and it’s becoming bigger (prize money of $2 million is ten-times the amount in 2013 edition). Then there were the daredevil, top-form performances by Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami … (the list is long). It has also been a testament to small town India’s sporting ambition and to the families who believe in and actively support their girls. Team India’s women come from Chikmaglur, Karnataka to Moga, Punjab and from Nadia, West Bengal to Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, to name just a few. How many of us have parents who have told us that back in their time, hockey had been bigger than cricket. Until 1983, the Indian fans had taken a passing interest in cricket. Then Kapil Dev and team did the impossible by putting India on the world map of cricket and the rest was history. That is the power of World Cup and perhaps like Aamir Khan’s line in Dangal, many Indians are realising that World Cup is World Cup, whether boys bring it home or girls.

But it’s clear that women cricketers in India are usually outliers and up until now, they were mostly unsung too. Whatever happens on Sunday, the spotlight on women’s cricket must laser down to the grass root level of girls’ cricket too, which is highly ignored in most schools and higher academic institutions. In an ESPN blog in 2013, cricketer Ananya Upendran asked how the feed for U-19 and state cricket — the only organised levels available for women cricketers in India — could improve unless girls were also competing at school and district levels. “[Boys] have the opportunity to play for their school (sometimes the school even has “inter-class” matches) or district, and soon enough get the chance to represent the state. At the school level, girls in India have practically no opportunity …,” she wrote. Last year, the Rio Olympics powerfully punctured our national slumber on the dire state of India’s non-cricket and non-hockey (men’s) sports and games. The situation of women’s cricket hasn’t been too different. Whatever happens on Sunday, this reality must not be forgotten.

