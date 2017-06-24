ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India top-order sets up 35-run win against England in opener

India affected four run-outs in England innings. (Source: Reuters) India affected four run-outs in England innings. (Source: Reuters)

A brilliant batting effort from India combined with their impressive bowling from the spinners helped them beat England by 35 runs in the opener of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 at Derby. This was India’s first win over England since 2012.

India posted 281 for the loss of three wickets after England won the toss and invited them to bat first. Fifties from top three batswomen Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Mithali Raj lead India’s batting. The openers put on 144 runs for the first wicket before Mandhana was dismissed for 90. Raut was the second wicket to fall as she also could not complete a century. Raj scored 71 runs and was the caught in the deep on the final ball of the Indian innings.

Chasing the total, which would have been a record had England pulled it off, the hosts failed to get a brisk start and lost the openers for a 42. England were later reduced to 154 for the loss of five wickets as Indian spinners choked the batting. Deepti Sharma and Ekta Bisht impressed with the ball.

But, Fran Wilson and Kathrine Brunt put on 62 runs off just 42 balls to stage a comeback. Wilson scored some quick runs and put England on course again. A direct-hit from Deepti to run-out Brunt broke the stand and later, Bisht ran-out Wilson at the non-striker’s off her own bowling to cripple England.

India finally bowled out England for 246 in 47.3 overs to win by 35 runs and start their World Cup with a win. Mandhana was named the player-of-the-match for her 90 runs.

