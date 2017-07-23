ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur up for Railways promotion following 171 run knock

Harmanpreet Kaur scored unbeaten 171 against Australia in semi-final on Thursday. (Source: AP) Harmanpreet Kaur scored unbeaten 171 against Australia in semi-final on Thursday. (Source: AP)

Harmanpreet Kaur will be up for promotion when she gets back from England where she’s competing in the ICC Women’s World Cup with the tournament down to the final pitting India against England on Sunday. Her splendid knock of 171 runs from 115 balls has everyone’s attention now and she’s made the most of it with her government department Railways have suggested a raise for her.

Her knock played a crucial role in India moving into the final as she scored the lion’s share of runs against the defending and six-time champions Australia. The Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR), which employs her, said Kaur has shown extraordinary talent, and therefore, it would recommend to the Railway Board to promote her. “Certainly, we would recommend her name to the Railway Ministry for promotion. We will also felicitate her when she comes back home,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief PRO of WR on Saturday to PTI.

Kaur is currently employed as Chief Office Superintendent in Mumbai. “Whenever, our players show excellence or perform outstandingly in international events, we recommend their names for promotion,” he said.

Sunil Udasi, a senior official of Central Railway, said the state-run transport undertaking takes good care of its players and provides them proper training. He further added that the public sector undertaking (PSU) has always promoted women. “Railways women cricketers have always been in the forefront and the current national team is no exception. As many as 10 players from the current 15-member team (taking part in the World Cup) are from Railways.”

“This is due to the robust domestic schedule and facilities such as 330 days special leave for dedicated training being provided by the Railway Sports Promotion Board(RSPB),” he further said.

Railways employs a wide variety of players in the current Indian setup ranging from: Kaur, skipper Mithali Raj, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Veda Krishnamurthy, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Devi, Mona Mesharm, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Nuzhat Parween.

