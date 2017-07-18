ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: England hold nerves to win by 2 wickets, enter final

Sarah Taylor scored 54 runs in England win over South Africa. (Source: Reuters) Sarah Taylor scored 54 runs in England win over South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

The match changed hands more than once and in the end, it was England who won it. The first semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 saw some nail-biting cricket and severe emotions between England and South Africa as both teams battled for a spot in the final. South Africa did well to take the match to the final over in which England needed three runs.

But as soon as Anya Shrubsole cracked a cut off the penultimate ball of the match, South African players shrank on the field with their hands on their heads. Left with tears in their eyes, the women looked on as the home team ran towards the two batswomen and cheered after making the final at home.

The home team chased down a target to 219 runs after losing eight wickets in a chase which they should have completed easily after the brilliant start and later a brisk 54-run innings from player-of-the-match Sarah Taylor.

