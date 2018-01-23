ICC Under-19 World Cup: Lloyd Pope picks eight as Australia bundle out England for 96

Lloyd Pope rejected comparisons with Shane Warne. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter) Lloyd Pope rejected comparisons with Shane Warne. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter)

In an Under 19 World Cup match, England had managed to dismiss Australia for 127. They were then 47/0 in the eight over of the 50-over match. By the time the fourth ball of the 24th over had been bowled, they were all-out for 96. They lost 10 wickets for 49 runs and eight of them were taken by leg spinner Lloyd Pope. He ended the match with figures of 8/35, the best in the Under 19 World Cup’s history.

England’s early charge was powered by Tom Banton who punctuated his innings with seven fours and three sixes. It looked like they would run away with the game at that point but Lloyd Pope came in and ripped them apart. England’s collapse started with the wicket of Banton’s opening partner Liam Banks. Jason Sangha affected that dismissal and he was even better when Pope set up Banton, taking a brilliant catch at slips to affect the dismissal. Pope then bowled captain Harry Brook for a duck. By the time lunch break came, England were reeling at 79/5. He finished off the tale in the next couple of overs and finished with the best figures in the tournament’s history.

His performance has invariably drawn comparisons to Aussie spin legend Shane Warne who tweeted his delight after the match.

This is terrific & brings a huge smile to my face. I had the pleasure of meeting this impressive young man in Adelaide a while ago ! Was nice to have a bowl with him too – Lloyd give it a rip – well done & congrats ! Spin to win my friend http://t.co/K4Ue2jaUfw — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 23 January 2018

Pope, though shyed away from such comparisons. “I don’t tend to compare myself to him,” he is quoted as saying by Reuters, “It is good to look at him and learn. I really would like to put my red ball cricket up where he was, that’s the aspiration for any leg spinner really. Comparisons? I don’t really think about them too much.”

