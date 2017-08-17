ICC Under-19 World Cup fixtures: India to begin campaign against Australia; holders West Indies face New Zealand

India under-19 team has been drafted with Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe. (Source: PTI) India under-19 team has been drafted with Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe. (Source: PTI)

The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the fixtures of the eleventh edition of the under-19 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in New Zealand next year. Defending champions West Indies who lifted the cup after beating India in final in 2016 edition will begin their campaign against hosts New Zealand while the other two teams drafted in this group are South Africa and Kenya.

Runners-up of the last time, India will be featuring with Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe. India have won the tournament thrice earlier where their maiden title came in 2000 under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif while the second one came in 2008 under Virat Kohli.

India won their third under-19 title in 2012 under the leadership of Unmukt Chand.

This is the third occasion when New Zealand will be hosting the World Cup at this level. “The ICC U19 World Cup plays an important role in the progression of young talent onto the global stage. The list of past and current players who had their first taste of a major event at this tournament is a long one and I have no doubt we’ll be witnessing some of tomorrow’s stars in New Zealand next year,” ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, said.

“This will be the most accessible international event ever staged throughout New Zealand, with free entry to all games, so we look forward to opening the gates to our match venues in a little under five months’ time,” Tournament Director Brendan Bourke said.

Group A

Windies, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya

Group B

India, Australia, Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea

Group C

Bangladesh, Canada, England, Namibia

Group D

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Scotland

