ICC U19 World Cup: Jakob Bhula’s record 180 helps New Zealand advance

A double-century stand between New Zealand openers Jakob Bhula and Rachin Ravindra helped them to the a mammoth 243-run victory over Kenya in Christchurch. Bhula’s innings of 180 was the highest individual innings in the history of U19 ODIs, while his 245 runs first wicket partnership with Ravindra (117) was the best-ever opening stand in U19 CWCs.

The opening wicket partnership set the tone for more onslaught as Finn Allen joined the party with a belligerent 90 that resulted in New Zealand notching a mammoth 436 for four, the second highest total in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

In another Group A match, Wandile Makwetu scored a run-a-ball 99 not out and fast bowler Hermann Rolfes took four wickets to help 2014 champions South Africa defeat defending champion the Windies by 76 runs. The result means New Zealand and South Africa have progressed to the Super League after two successive wins, while the Windies and Kenya, following back-to-back defeats, will now feature in the Plate Championship.

Elsewhere, Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 32 runs to become the first side to qualify for the Super League from Group D. This result means the winner of Sri Lanka and Pakistan match on Friday, 19 January in Whangarei will become the second side to progress to the Super League from Group D.

In the fourth and last match of the day, Australia coasted to a comfortable seven wickets victory over Zimbabwe to notch up their first win in Pool B. On Friday, 19 January, Australia will take on Papua New Guinea and India will meet Zimbabwe, and if both Australia and India win their matches, they will qualify for the Super League.

