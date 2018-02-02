ICC U-19 World Cup: India’s road to the final

India have been dominant throughout the tournament. (Source: ICC) India have been dominant throughout the tournament. (Source: ICC)

The upcoming final of the ICC U-19 World Cup brings a very interesting competition into the pot. On the one hand are the Indians, virtually untested throughout the tournament. Then there are the Australians, who suffered a heavy loss to India in the group stages but also pulled one of the most stunning victories you can see in the history of the fifty-over game against England in the quarter-final.

For India, Shubman Gill has been a driving force, scoring a whopping 341 runs in six matches. Prithvi Shaw has chipped in with a tally of 232 while Anukul Roy and Shivam Mavi have been among the wickets. Here is a lowdown on how India have romped through to the final in the tournament so far.

Group Stage:

India were placed in Group A, along with Australia, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea. The latter two may have been deemed as easy opposition before India played against them but Rahul Dravid’s boys were up against Australia in their opener. It didn’t matter, Australia were given a sound 100-run thrashing by the three-time champions. India put up a target of 329 for Australia to chase, a score that was powered by Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra’s opening partnership. Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkotti then ensured that Australia don’t get anywhere near that target. India then went on to beat both PNG and Zimbabwe by nothing less than 10 wickets to waltz their way into the quarter-final.

Quarter-Final: India vs Bangladesh

India faced a very impressive Bangladesh side in the quarters who put up a good effort with the ball to restrict the opposition to 265. But Bangladesh’s batting did not turn up and they ended up being dismissed for 134

Semi-Final: India vs Pakistan

It is always a competition that attracts eyeballs regardless of what the sport is or the age-level and this was no different. But the match itself failed to live up to its billing. India made 272 and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 102 led the effort. Pakistan made a score of 69 in reply.

