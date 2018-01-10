ICC U19 World Cup: Rahul Dravid has a message for Indian fans, watch video

Former India batsman Rahul Dravid is the head coach of India U19 Cricket team. Former India batsman Rahul Dravid is the head coach of India U19 Cricket team.

A day after India U19 team registered a thumping victory against South Africa U19 in Christchurch, New Zealand in a U19 World Cup warm-up match, head coach Rahul Dravid has a message for the Indian fans. In a video uploaded by Cricket World Cup Twitter account, the former Indian batsman said that the team is really eager to showcase their talent. “The Indian U19 team is very keen to show you the talent and the ability that they have,” he said.

The 44-year old further added that he is confident that fans will give their support throughout the tournament. “We know you’ll be watching us and we know you’ll be supporting the boys all the way. Thank you very much,” the former right-hand batsman said.

The Indian U19 side, led by Prithvi Shaw, won their first warm-up game on Tuesday by 189 runs after they gave the opponents a massive target of 323 to chase. The young Indian bowling attack bowled out South Africa U19 for a total of 133 runs with Bengal pacer Ishan Porel scalping 4 wickets and giving just 24 runs in his eight overs.

Three-time Champions India U19 will start their World Cup campaign from Sunday as they will take on Jason Sangha-led Australia U19 in a Pool B match. Two days later, India will square against PNG and will take on Zimbabwe in their third and final group match on next Friday. All India matches will be day-night fixtures and will be played in Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

