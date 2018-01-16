ICC Under-19 World Cup: Anukul Roy takes maiden five-wicket haul against Papua New Guinea

Anukul Roy’s five-wicket haul flattened PNG for a total of 65 runs. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup) Anukul Roy’s five-wicket haul flattened PNG for a total of 65 runs. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

If it were the Indian U-19 seamers who proved to be too hot to handle for Australian U-19 batting unit on Sunday, it was left-arm spinner Anukul Roy who turned on the heat against Papua New Guinea on Tuesday. After skipper Prithvi Shaw decided to bowl first in a U-19 World Cup fixture, Roy went on to take his first five-wicket haul for his side as India bowled out the minnows for a meager 64 runs.

In his 6.5 overs, Roy gave away just 14 runs at an economy of 2.04 and also bowled two maiden overs. The 19-year-old became the first Indian bowler to claim a fifer in this year’s tournament. The spinner took two wickets in the 21st over as PNG lost five batsmen for just three runs.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who took 4 wickets against Australia, scalped one more on Tuesday as he rattled Leke Morea’s stumps, while Shivam Mavi sent two PNG batsmen back to the pavilion. Arshdeep Singh, who was included in the side in place for an injured Ishan Porel claimed one wicket for himself of skipper Vagi Karaho as PNG recorded the worst total of the tournament so far.

India won their first match in the tournament against Australia U-19 by 100 runs and with a small total to chase, India made it two wins in two matches. Prithvi Shaw ensured the win with a thumping fifty as India chased down the target in 8 overs.

