ICC U-19 World Cup: We had such talented players that it made the captain’s job easy, says Prithvi Shaw

Before India’s Under-19s took the flight out from Auckland to Mumbai, captain Prithvi Shaw spoke to The Indian Express about fulfilling his dream of winning a World Cup, the influence Dravid had on the team and why he had the gut feeling about the team going all the way. Excerpts.

Did you guys manage to catch any sleep?

It was a long day and long night. Who wants to sleep after winning the World Cup. We all waited for this. I didn’t even look at my phone (after the win) and only saw all the congratulatory messages in the morning. I tried to get in touch with my father but his phone was switched off. I am sure it was a busy day for him too.

What does the win mean to you?

It is a big thing for me and for each and everyone who is part of this squad. One doesn’t experience such days often. I’m really happy about the way we played cricket during the tournament. Be it bowling, batting or fielding, we had such talented players that it made the captain’s job easy.

What were your thoughts when holding the trophy?

It was best feeling I ever had in my life. Winning the World Cup for India has been a dream and I have achieved it at the Under-19 level. I want to do the same at the senior level but there is still a long way for that. Soon we won’t be teenagers anymore and will enter a man’s world. Life, and the game of cricket, will throw new challengers at us and we hope to overcome them.

What has captaincy meant to you?

Captaincy made me more responsible on and off the field. I really enjoyed captaining this bunch of lads and they really supported me to throughout this journey. When you are leading the side, one has to be more focused. I have captained my state as well my school teams.

When you landed in New Zealand a month ago what were your aspirations?

I was really confident that this team could beat anyone in the World Cup and we did that. There was general belief that ‘we are the best’. Our preparations started two years ago. During camps and while playing, we got to know each other well. A lot of credit should go to Dravid sir and support staff, who’s work cannot been seen but their contribution has been similar to the players.

You mentioned about Dravid… What was the environment in the dressing room?

He is legend but he created such an environment that we could talk to him like a friend. He is such a simple man. The way he carries himself is remarkable. After the win he told us to remain grounded. On a personal level, Dravid told me that an opener’s contribution is key because it will help achieve a big target or help set a big target. So your wicket is important in all formats.

Why is your jersey number 100?

I like the number. In Hindi (sau) it sounds like my surname Shaw.

