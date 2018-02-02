ICC U-19 World Cup: Watch what happened when India last met Australia in a final

India won the U-19 title in 2012 for the third time. India won the U-19 title in 2012 for the third time.

India colts are all set to take on Australia in the summit clash of U-19 World Cup 2018 on Saturday. Both the sides are among the most successful teams as they have lifted the trophy thrice in the past. Interestingly, India and Australia have met previously in an under-19 world cup final and that encounter occurred in a U-19 World Cup final in 2012 at Townsville.

Unmukt Chand-led India emerged victorious after chasing down a tricky target of 226 runs. The Indian skipper was the star of the show as he scored a wonderful hundred and thus led his side to their third title win. India had earlier won the trophy in 2000 and 2008 under Mohammad Kaif and Virat Kohli respectively.

Batting first, Australia had a dismal start to the final after losing the openers cheaply. They were reeling at 38/4 when captain William Bosisto and Travis Head came together and compiled a partnership of 65 runs before Head was sent back to the hut for 37.

Ashton Turner who came in at number 7 then stitched a 93-run stand with the captain. At the end of 50 overs, Australia scored 225/8. For India, Sandeep Sharma was the wrecker in chief who returned with figures of 4/54 in 10 overs.

Ahead of tomorrow’s #U19CWC final, watch the highlights of the last time Australia and India met in the final, back in 2012! Do you remember the #FutureStars who stood out six years ago to claim the trophy? #AUSvIND 🇦🇺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SwRVMK3UIW — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 2 February 2018

In reply, India also got off to a disappointing start as they lost Prashant Chopra for a duck. But Unmukt Chand and Baba Aparajith held their nerves and steadied the ship for India by putting together 74 runs for the second wicket. India eventually won the final and the trophy by 6 wickets. Chand remained unbeaten at 111 while wicket-keeper batsman Smit Patel chipped in with 62 runs.

Meanwhile, the final on Saturday will be India’s second consecutive final appearance in the U-19 World Cup final. They made it to the finals in 2016 under Ishan Kishan but lost the match to West Indies.

