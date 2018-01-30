Latest News
  • ICC U-19 World Cup: Twitterati hails India’s ‘brutal’ performance vs Pakistan

India beat Pakistan by 203 runs on Tuesday to set up final clash against Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 30, 2018 10:20 am
india u19 world cup India U-19 beat Pakistan U-19 by 203 runs in the semifinal. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter)
India U-19 team, who have remained unbeaten in the ICC U-19 World Cup so far, routed arch rivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the semifinal on Tuesday to enter their sixth final of the tournament in Christchurch, New Zealand.

India, who won the toss and elected to bat, rode on Shubham Gill’s 102 in the semifinal that put his side in the driver’s seat and help them post 272/9. Gill became the first centurion of India in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. India U-19 began well with openers Prithvi Shaw and Manoj Kalra giving them a stady start. Ishan Porel’s four wicket haul finished Pakistan for 69 runs in 29.2 overs. It was Pakistan’s lowest in the tournament’s history.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s incredible performance:

India will now play Australia in the final of ICC U-19 World Cup 2018.

