ICC U-19 World Cup: Twitterati hails India’s ‘brutal’ performance vs Pakistan

India U-19 team, who have remained unbeaten in the ICC U-19 World Cup so far, routed arch rivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the semifinal on Tuesday to enter their sixth final of the tournament in Christchurch, New Zealand.

India, who won the toss and elected to bat, rode on Shubham Gill’s 102 in the semifinal that put his side in the driver’s seat and help them post 272/9. Gill became the first centurion of India in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. India U-19 began well with openers Prithvi Shaw and Manoj Kalra giving them a stady start. Ishan Porel’s four wicket haul finished Pakistan for 69 runs in 29.2 overs. It was Pakistan’s lowest in the tournament’s history.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s incredible performance:

What a routing that was. Brilliant win for our boys in the semi-finals. So proud of them. Best wishes for the finals where India has reached for a record 6th occasion #INDvsPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 30, 2018

What an incredible performance by the Under 19 boys. Mighty impressed with the fielding and not giving Pakistan even an inch. As comprehensive as it gets. Best wishes for the finals #INDvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 30, 2018

India ???? have shown no mercy in the #U19CWC, winning all the games by big margins Beat AUS by 100 runs

Beat PNG by 10 wkts

Beat ZIM by 10 wkts

Beat BAN by 131 runs

Beat PAK by 203 runs — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) January 30, 2018

So India U19 into the final. 203 runs. Played at a different level to Pakistan today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 30, 2018

That’s not just a win….it’s a rout. Best team in the tournament by a country mile…haven’t even broken a sweat thus far. Upwards and onwards. Well done, India ???? #INDvsPAK #U19CWC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 30, 2018

C’mon India…get to 250-260. Bat full 50 overs. Shubhman Gill batting with a lot of responsibility. This kid has a spark. #INDvPAK #U19CWC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 30 January 2018

After a brilliant 100 from Shubham Gill, what an outstanding spell this has been from Ishan Porel. The future in safe hands.#INDvPAK #U19CWC — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 30 January 2018

India reach the #U19CWC Final! ???? A thrashing of Pakistan by 203 runs sets up a final clash with Australia in Tauranga for the title! ??#PAKvIND scorecard ?? http://t.co/yEBWKt8rB1 pic.twitter.com/0whh3EKZQc — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2018

This is as comprehensive a win as is possible in a semi-final of an ICC tournament. A lot of the Indian boys look ready for this level. #ICCU19CWC — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 30, 2018

Top Inn by our own lad #shubmanGill in U-19 India vs Pakistan World Cup semi final..so proud of you..keep going guys.. Cup Jeet kar aana hai.. All the best for the finals #Rahuldravid?????? one more game guys ???????????????????????? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 30, 2018

This Indian #U19 team is easily the most prepared team I have seen in recent times. The way they have gone about their game has been outstanding. Huge respect to Dravid #INDvPAK #U19CWC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 30 January 2018

IPL. Future superstars of Cricket for India-Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 30, 2018

India will now play Australia in the final of ICC U-19 World Cup 2018.

