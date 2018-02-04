ICC U-19 World Cup: The architects of India’s triumph

India have been virtually untested throughout the tournament. (Source: PTI) India have been virtually untested throughout the tournament. (Source: PTI)

Opener Manjot Kalra stole the limelight with his century in the final against Australia on Saturday. However, India’s U-19 World Cup title win was peppered with stellar all-round performances. Here’s a look at some of the stars who shone bright for India in this showpiece event in New Zealand:

Manjot Kalra

He began in belligerent fashion with a stroke-filled 86 against Australia in the opening game. He, however, looked largely subdued in the lead-up to the knock-outs. Dravid persisted with him during his lean run and the youngster repaid the trust with a match-winning knock in the final.

Prithvi Shaw

The Indian captain’s 100-ball 94 against Australia set the tone for his team’s stupendous campaign. That was followed by some assured knocks. Along with Kalra, Shaw gave the team some good starts. With 261 runs from 5 innings, he finished 9th in the list of top run-getters in the tournament.

Ishan Porel

The Bengal fast bowler hobbled out of the first game after rupturing a ligament. Barely a fortnight later, he would return in the semifinal and pick 4 wickets to bundle out Pakistan for just 69 and take two more in the final.

Shubman Gill

He has been the brightest star in India’s galaxy of batting superstars. The 372 runs he scored in the 6 games makes him the second-highest run getter. His defining moment came in the semi-final against Pakistan, where he scored an unbeaten 102. He made an important contribution in the final, too, and was named Player of the Tournament.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

The pacer justified the pre-tournament hype around him by taking nine wickets from six games. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for India, a spot he shares with fellow fast bowler Shivam Mavi.After the World Cup high, Nagarkoti has his sights set on the IPL, where he will play for KKR.

Anukul Roy

The slow left-arm spinner began as the ideal foil to India’s pace trio. However, as the tournament progressed, he inflicted damage on opposition teams with unbirdled glee, so much so, that he ended as the highest wicket-taker, prising out 14 scalps in 6 matches at a staggering average of 9.07.

Shiva Singh

The left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh has managed to prise just four wickets from six games. Nevertheless, his pinpoint accuracy and ability to strangle opposition batsmen, especially in the middle overs, has made him an asset in this format.

Shivam Mavi

He ended with 9 wickets, most of which were timely and orchestrated with usual burst of speed and aggression. He also took some breathtaking catches and showed great athleticism while running out the opposition batsmen.

