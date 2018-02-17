Happy my parents saw India U-19 team win the title, says Shubman Gill 

Cricketer Shubman Gill at his residence on Friday. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi) Cricketer Shubman Gill at his residence on Friday. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)

As ICC U-19 World Cup star Shubman Gill reached home along with his father Lakhwinder Singh Gill in Sector 70, Mohali, on Friday, it meant that the 18-year-old was meeting his mother Keart Gill after 51 days. Surrounded by neighbours and young cricketers, it was also a time when the proud mother gave Shubman the prized World Cup medal which the youngster had sent earlier. The youngster played for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after arriving in India from New Zealand and Friday was celebration time for the Gill family.

“It has been close to two months since I met my family. The U-19 World Cup was like a dream for all of us and we are glad that we converted the dream into a reality. To win the player of the tournament award means a lot to me and that trophy is my biggest gift to my family and country. We all aspire to play in Indian colours and I am happy that my parents saw the India U-19 team win the title,” Shubman told Chandigarh Newsline.

Shubman scored 372 runs in the U-19 World Cup, including a century against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-finals. The youngster, who became the fourth-youngest player last year to smash a first class century for Punjab in Ranji Trophy, scored 102 against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last week. With IPL coming up, Shubman is looking forward to playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, who picked him for a whopping Rs 1.8 crore during the auction.

“Playing for the Punjab team along with seniors like Yuvi Paji and Harbhajan Paji apart from other team-mates has been a learning experience for me and the century against a team like Karnataka always helps your confidence. Punjab coach Ajay Ratra has also been spending time with us and sharing his inputs. My next target is now IPL and playing for a team like Kolkata Knight Riders will also help my game,” said Shubman, who also matched Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh’s record of six sixes in a list A innings during his century for Punjab against Karnataka.

Father Lakhwinder Singh Gill has chalked out Shubman’s training schedule once the youngster gets free from celebrations. “I was in Bengaluru to watch him play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The century against Karnataka, which had players like K L Rahul and Vinay Kumar, added to his confidence. Today evening, a lot of young kids also came to watch Shubman with his medal. It is the result of hard work of all the years and we will always cherish this medal. With IPL coming up, we will chalk out his training schedule from tomorrow. Even though he has been conscious about his diet, he has told his mother to prepare his favourite dal,” said the agriculturist father, who shifted from his village Jaimal Singh Wala near Jalalabad to Mohali in 2007.

