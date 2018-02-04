ICC U-19 World Cup: After a winter of disquiet, spring arrives at the Kalra household

Manjot’s brother Hitesh (C) watches a congratulatory video posted by Sacjin Tendulkar on Twitter at the shamiyana where ‘thousands’ watched the final. (Source: Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Manjot’s brother Hitesh (C) watches a congratulatory video posted by Sacjin Tendulkar on Twitter at the shamiyana where ‘thousands’ watched the final. (Source: Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Adarsh Nagar’s Majlis Park is one of those bustling Delhi neighbourhoods where it is easy to get lost. A sprawling market, littered with kitchenware and apparel stores, blends together with lanes stacked with multi-storied houses. On Saturday, however, it doesn’t take long to figure out where the party’s at, thanks to the umpteen banners, posters and good Samaritans.

“Alag se hi dikh jaayega,” one hurriedly points down the street to help identify Manjot Kalra’s house. Of course, it is the one with a bright red shamiyana in front of it; the venue of a viewing party comprising neighbours, friends and distant relatives.

“We put it up yesterday,” grins mother Ranjit. “After the performance against Pakistan (Kalra scored a fluent 47 in the semifinal) we knew a big one was coming in the final. So everybody was ready for the screening at 6 am. Kuch log toh bahar hi so gaye the.”

Including Manjot’s father Pravin, a heart patient who has been up since 3 in the morning, counting down the hours to the Under-19 World Cup final. Elder brother Hitesh slinked away to watch the match in solitude — “Whenever I watch the match with my family, Manjot gets out quickly” — but Ranjit proudly informs that nobody else left the couch. “I looked at his face and I knew he would score a century. We only stood to applaud at his 50 and at the end. There were close to 1200-1300 people watching the match at our place.”

The number seems inflated, but you can excuse the family for a bit of hyperbole. After all, only a few months ago, the mood was much gloomier at the Kalra household.

Difficult period

“I remember the day when my mother and Manjot had to visit the police station,” Hitesh says, recalling the age-fraud allegations against his brother. “BCCI had cleared him. But then again he had to undergo the x-ray bone test to again prove his age. We all knew that he hadn’t done anything wrong. But it still left my parents crushed.”

The episode happened ahead of the Cooch Behar trophy — the domestic Under-19 tournament for which Manjot was named captain of Delhi. Then during the match against Punjab in November, Manjot had to brave another ordeal.

“Father’s heart condition had worsened, and he had to go for a bypass surgery. Manjot wanted to be there but we all told him to focus on the match, as that would be the best gift for our father,” says Hitesh. “He scored 173 off 131 balls that day.”

Natural talent

Hitesh — who played age-group cricket before joining father’s fruit wholesale business at the nearby Azadpur Mandi — has no qualms in admitting that his seven-year younger brother always had more talent.

“We were playing a match against Indian Airlines, which had players like Rajat Bhatia. I scored 10 in that match. Manjot scored 76.”

Ranjit admits unlike his elder son, Manjot had no dreams of becoming a cricketer.

“Usko shauk nahi tha. He would just go with Hitesh for knocking or to fetch the ball. He just wanted to have some fun. But he would play better than all the older boys. Later Hitesh’s coach spotted him and told us Manjot can become a top cricketer.”

Years later, Hitesh is happy playing the role of a coach-cum-sounding board.

“I called him on Friday. I told him to watch his innings of 86 against Australia in the group match, to realise the mistake he made. I knew if he gets in, he won’t be getting out in the final. I would like to think that he listened to me,” laughs Hitesh.

Along with being a diligent younger brother, Manjot is choosing the right people to emulate, notably the current India captain and a fellow attacking lefty opener. During a camp, he got to meet Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan; the former gifted him a signed bat, the latter left him stunned with his firm handshake and lean physique.

“He came to me and told me I want to be as fit as those two,” says trainer Sachin Sharma. “He told me Shikhar toh Virat se bhi zyaada lean and fit hai. Then he started spending 2-3 hours daily in the gym. No fast food, no clubbing. He would go to parties but never indulge. The discipline that he has, I am sure he is going to leave even those two behind.”

A tweet from Sachin Tendulkar brings the freewheeling discussion to an end. Everybody gathers around Hitesh, peering at the iPhone playing a message from the legendary batsman.

“The God of cricket is talking about our brother,” says Hitesh. “Manjot needs to work harder and make sure that this happens again.”

