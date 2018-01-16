ICC U-19 World Cup: Aditya Thakare to join India squad as cover for injured Ishan Porel

Aditya Thakare took two wickets in his debut Ranji match. (PTI file) Aditya Thakare took two wickets in his debut Ranji match. (PTI file)

With seamer Ishan Porel suffering from an ankle injury in India’s opening game at U-19 World Cup game against Australia on Sunday, Vidarbha fast bowler Aditya Thakare has been called up as a cover for him. Thakare, who made his Ranji debut in December in the final against Delhi, will travel to New Zealand to join the squad on Wednesday.

Porel, who took 4 wickets in India’s warm-up game against South Africa U-19, managed to bowl just 4.1 overs on Sunday and left the field in the middle of his over after suffering an injury in his left ankle. The Bengal seamer did not appear for the training sessions before India’s second game against Papua New Guinea and was replaced by Arshdeep Singh in the match.

Thakare, who replaced Umesh Yadav in Vidarbha squad during the Ranji Trophy final last year, was impressive in his first match as he took the wicket of Kunal Chandela in the very first over. He took only two wickets but the 19-year old was praised for his swing and accuracy with the new ball.

With the World Cup call coming his way, Thakare will miss the Cooch Behar Trophy semifinal against Karnataka in Nagpur which is set to start from Friday.

India U-19 defeated PNG U-19 by 10 wickets on Tuesday with left-arm spinner Anukul Roy taking five wickets to bowl out the minnows for a meager total of 64 runs. Skipper Prithvi Shaw struck his second fifty in the tournament to take his side to a thumping 10-wicket victory in just 8 overs.

