ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 Points Table, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 13, 2018 5:04 pm
The 12th edition of ICC U-19 World Cup kicks off from January 13, 2018. The tournament will run till February 3, 2018 and will see 16 teams, divided into four groups of four each, squaring off against each other. India U-19 squad, led by 19-year old Prithvi Shaw, are placed in Group B with Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea and Australia. India will face off against Jason Sangha-led Australia U-19 on Sunday, January 14, in their first match. The first day of the tournament sees New Zealand take on West Indies, Afghanistan face fellow Asian side Pakistan, Zimbabwe take on minnows Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh face Namibia.
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|Points
|NRR
|New Zealand U-19
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.264
|West Indies U-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.264
|Kenya U-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa U-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|Points
|NRR
|Zimbabwe U-19
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+2.250
|Papua New Guinea U-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-2.250
|India U-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia U-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|Points
|NRR
|Bangladesh U-19
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+4.350
|Namibia U-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-4.350
|Canada U-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|England U-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|Points
|NRR
|Afghanistan U-19
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.324
|Ireland U-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.324
|Sri Lanka U-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan U-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
