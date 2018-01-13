ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 Points Table, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

ICC U-19 World Cup will feature 16 teams who will compete against each other. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup) ICC U-19 World Cup will feature 16 teams who will compete against each other. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

The 12th edition of ICC U-19 World Cup kicks off from January 13, 2018. The tournament will run till February 3, 2018 and will see 16 teams, divided into four groups of four each, squaring off against each other. India U-19 squad, led by 19-year old Prithvi Shaw, are placed in Group B with Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea and Australia. India will face off against Jason Sangha-led Australia U-19 on Sunday, January 14, in their first match. The first day of the tournament sees New Zealand take on West Indies, Afghanistan face fellow Asian side Pakistan, Zimbabwe take on minnows Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh face Namibia.

Group A

Teams P W L Points NRR New Zealand U-19 1 1 0 2 +1.264 West Indies U-19 1 0 1 0 -1.264 Kenya U-19 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa U-19 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Teams P W L Points NRR Zimbabwe U-19 1 1 0 2 +2.250 Papua New Guinea U-19 1 0 1 0 -2.250 India U-19 0 0 0 0 0 Australia U-19 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

Teams P W L Points NRR Bangladesh U-19 1 1 0 2 +4.350 Namibia U-19 1 0 1 0 -4.350 Canada U-19 0 0 0 0 0 England U-19 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

Teams P W L Points NRR Afghanistan U-19 1 1 0 2 +0.324 Ireland U-19 1 0 1 0 -0.324 Sri Lanka U-19 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan U-19 0 0 0 0 0

