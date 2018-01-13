Supreme Crisis

ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 Points Table, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 in New Zealand starts on January 13 and will pit 16 teams against each other, which are divided into 4 groups of 4 teams. The final of the tournament will be played on February 3, 2018.

Prithvi Shaw will lead in ICC U-1 World Cup. ICC U-19 World Cup will feature 16 teams who will compete against each other. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

The 12th edition of ICC U-19 World Cup kicks off from January 13, 2018. The tournament will run till February 3, 2018 and will see 16 teams, divided into four groups of four each, squaring off against each other. India U-19 squad, led by 19-year old Prithvi Shaw, are placed in Group B with Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea and Australia. India will face off against Jason Sangha-led Australia U-19 on Sunday, January 14, in their first match. The first day of the tournament sees New Zealand take on West Indies, Afghanistan face fellow Asian side Pakistan, Zimbabwe take on minnows Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh face Namibia.

Points Table

Group A

Teams P W L Points NRR
New Zealand U-19 1 1  0  2 +1.264
West Indies U-19 1 0 1 0 -1.264
Kenya U-19 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa U-19 0 0 0  0 0

Group B

Teams P W L Points NRR
Zimbabwe U-19 1 1  0  2 +2.250
Papua New Guinea U-19 1 0 1 0 -2.250
India U-19 0 0 0 0 0
Australia U-19 0 0 0  0 0

Group C

Teams P W L Points NRR
Bangladesh U-19 1 1  0  2 +4.350
Namibia U-19 1 0 1 0 -4.350
Canada U-19 0 0 0 0 0
England U-19 0 0 0  0 0

Group D

Teams P W L Points NRR
Afghanistan U-19 1 1  0  2 +0.324
Ireland U-19 1 0 1 0 -0.324
Sri Lanka U-19 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan U-19 0 0 0  0 0

