ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Shubman Gill’s journey ‘from farms to cricket field’

Shubman Gill’s strokeplay has been raved about in the U-19 World Cup. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter) Shubman Gill’s strokeplay has been raved about in the U-19 World Cup. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter)

Every time Shubman Gill has fallen to a catch, or failed to score, which has happened rarely in a career in which the teenager has shown an astonishing appetite for runs, he would get a call from his sister. “Haan, maar di lift-u?!” A cursory glance at the scoreboard would tell her his mode of dismissal and that would be enough for the taunt uttered in delightful Punjabi drawl. “Even if I have been out caught behind or whatever, she would assume I had got out playing a big shot, and I would have to hear her taunting laughter!”

Gill has rarely failed in his career. Forget his numbers at the Under-19 level for India – an average of over 100 in 11 games – he can’t recall failing for three innings in a row. Ever. Not that it has stopped his sister, or more importantly his cricket-obsessed father, who has been his coach and main architect of his cricketing dream.

“Bas ho gaya? Kar liya? Maar liya chhakka?!” his father would tell him. He laughs when recounting all this, and it’s easy to understand why the father and sister have been at him. If he hasn’t hit a hundred in a while- not long mind you, his sister would drawl, “Ab toh tere sey sau bhi nahi ban rahen!” The family isn’t used to failures from their cricketing star. Neither is the boy himself. What would happen if he runs into a poor run of form? “Socha nahi! I would handle it then.”

The rise and rise of Gill has been astounding, and revealing in how much work a family has to put in these modern times to help make a cricketer. As he details out all the nuggets, all those little moments that has helped him get to this level, one is boggled. It starts very young – at the age of 4, hours and hours of practice, no time wasted in any masti, juggling of school and academy, relentless practice at odd hours, help from many a kind soul, and a ferocious ambition to want to play for India one day. “Jaisey bhi ho, India toh khelni hi khelni hai,” – the way he says it, without self-doubt, with a steely drive, you almost fear what would happen if the path gets tougher, or gets delayed. Then as he talks about his support system and the values inculcated from a young age, and the joy he derives from batting, the cynicism and worry drops, and you are just left wide-eyed at the arduous effort it takes to produce a player. And he is just 18.

It all started with a father throwing the ball at his son at village Chak Kherewala near Jalalabad in the Fazilka district of Punjab. Thwack, Thwack. An impressed father, a well-to-do landlord, hit upon an innovative plan. He deployed his farmhands, 18 to 20-year olds, to throw the ball at Gill: If anyone dismissed him, he would get 100 rupees. Gill was four then. Every morning and evening, he would drag his bat, carved off a peepal tree as it was light enough for the boy to hold, and stand in his large verandah (“it was the size of say three pitches”) and would face up to the bowlers. As time rolled on, and the boy gathered strength and skill, the easy chances at making 100 rupees were long gone, and the ball-throwers would work in shifts.

“When one got tired, he would ask another one to bowl,” Gill says. Sometimes, he recalls, he batted for three to four hours. “I would remain not out twice in a week, may be”. He is still in touch with those who threw the ball at him then: “They have been so nice to me, how can I forget?”

People have several everyday reasons to migrate to bigger towns and cities in India. For the Gills, it was the cricketing future of their son. After three years of tennis-ball verandah cricket, they first moved to Jalalabad. Initiation to the leather ball happened, more systematic training came at school, but soon the father found the district too small for his aspirations for the son. So he travelled to Chandigarh, scouted the area around the cricket stadium in Mohali, found an academy opposite the ground, rented a house at walking distance, and moved his family again. Gill was about eight years then.

The boy would wake up at 3.30 am, get ready for two hours of practice from 4, attend school, return in the afternoon for more cricket under the supervision of his dad before joining the evening session at the academy. “You get to bat for 15-20 minutes at academy nets, so father and I would have our own afternoon sessions where I would bat longer, and then back to academy.” Gill wasn’t fluffing at school, either. “Till 8th class, I would get about 90 per cent. Uske baad, neeche gaya.”

This is perhaps the apt time to say that this is no Andre Agassi and his obsessed father story. It’s not the case of a boy pushed against his will. Gill scoffs at any sentimental mention of “lost childhood”.

“I just love this game. I love batting. I never felt all this was sacrifice. Instead, I would say it’s all choice. I have the choice to go to a social function or go to practice. I chose practice. And it’s not as if I only played cricket. I would go out with friends in the evening – these days I play FIFA on Playstation.”

His father wasn’t always keen on him playing mindless tennis ball games in public parks with ‘normal’ kids but he would wriggle out with his friends. “We wouldn’t tell the boys that I am a serious cricketer but they would soon find out after I start playing – ‘yaar, yeh toh academy cricketer hai, academy ‘…” Laughter.

Good things happen to people who are ready to work hard. Or so they say. Gill would agree. Around the time, when he was anonymously working out at the small academy opposite the PCA stadium in Mohali, former India pacer Karsan Ghavri held a bowling camp for talented seamers. He needed kids to bat against his bowlers. Enter Gill.

Ghavri was impressed at the end of his first batting stint, and asked the youngster to come every day. A relationship developed, between a mentor and a willing boy, and valuable career-shaping lessons were learnt. “My serious cricket began with Ghavri sir. He really helped me a lot. The bowlers were about 20 years old or so, and I was very young. He was so patient with me, kept talking to me about fitness, how to approach different bowlers, how to develop game awareness, how to adapt to different pitches.” The Ghavri stint also helped the boy aim higher – that if all goes well, and he continues to develop, he can play for India one day.

A friend, who has been his elder brother in many ways, has gone out of his way to help. “Kushpreet, who was a seamer but has quit serious cricket now, has bowled to me for years and years. He can throw really fast apart from bowling, and from 8 to 16, he helped a me a lot in my training. Without support from people like him, I couldn’t have reached this stage..”

Even what seem like handicaps have helped him develop his game. In the park outside the Mohali stadium, while the older boys would play proper cricket games, the younger ones would play in tailored conditions: When spinners bowl, no leg-side runs, for example. You couldn’t hit aerial shots either.

“My spin batting developed there. Until then, I would just try hitting them. I began to learn the art of taking singles. I would step out to deliveries and push it around on the off-side for singles. I learnt two things there: Play spin either fully forward, or get well back. Never play from the crease. LBWs or bat-pad-catches would happen.”

Since his father would have his farmhands bounce at the kid back at the village, pace never held any fear for him, he says. “Once they realised I wasn’t getting out, they would bounce at me a lot! And I developed the upper cut there as I didn’t have the strength as a boy to pull.” Even today, occasionally, he unfurls the upper cut at U-19 level, and allows himself a chuckle at the childhood memories.

The pull shot too began to come around as father and son worked hard at it. Couple of days ago, against Zimbabwe during a 49-ball 90, a pull would capture attention in social media. A short-arm jab at best, it sent the white ball over the midwicket boundary, reminding netizens of the shot that Virat Kohli hit recently.

“I don’t fear fast bowling. Even when I played England U-19, I found our own bowlers like (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti much faster than the English guys. It’s only the bodyline attack that creates fear but papa has made me practise the pull shot so much that it comes naturally to me now. I have been hit on the shoulder, helmet …All those hours of practice comes in handy now.”

“Sir, suna tha Harbhajan Paaji sey bahut gaali sun ni padthi thi!” His first experience of playing for Punjab came with thoughts of playing alongside Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh. Ask any youngster from the Punjab team, and he would give a hilarious account or two about how upset Harbhajan can get at misfields off his bowling.

“The very first game, I got a taste of it. But Bhajji paaji called me aside after the game and told me, ‘Jo hua sirf field pey hua… dil pey mat le… (Don’t take anything to heart, that all happened on field). I just want you to match up to (Virat) Kohli’s fitness. That should be your goal. Work hard…I will keep yelling at you on the field if you make mistakes’”

He escaped the wrath in future, but other cricketers didn’t. His friend for years and a current team-mate in the Indian team and Punjab, Abhishek Sharma, chips in with the reason. “Coach ke saamne kuch aur hai, hamara saamne kuch aur hai… bahut mushkil sey change kiya maine! Ab bhi maante hai ki yeh bahut shareef hai!” ( He used to be different with coaches and different with us. I have worked hard to change him but even now he has the reputation of being very sincere!)

Gill has soaked up life lessons from Yuvraj too. “He was always jovial, and would make us laugh a lot in the team. He would also say that he doesn’t want to be like the seniors in his time who wouldn’t mingle with youngsters. He would tell us about the mistakes he made in his career when he was young—and tell us to avoid that, and keep the focus on the game.”

Other big names have made a virtual impact on him, with a little bit of browsing on internet. Cricketarchive is a site he frequents, digging little-known matches that Kohli or Rohit Sharma or Cheteshwar Pujara played when they were at the U-16 or U-19 level. “Especially Kohli. Yaar Virat Kohli jab 16 years tha, toh kya karta tha? How many runs he used to make? I would open up his record and check!”

And what did he find? “Achcha itna… insey toh hamara jyaada hai yaar! Matlab sahi ja raha hai!” (Ah, I have more runs than him. It means it’s going well!) And Shubman Gill, a boy whose wicket earned 100 rupees at the age of five and who has almost obsessively pursued cricket all his life, laughs—a delightful cocktail of innocence and ambition.

