ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Venues, Time in IST

ICC U-19 World Cup will be held in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3 and 16 teams will take part in it.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 2, 2018 6:14 pm
icc u-19 world cup schedule ICC U-19 World Cup will see participation of 16 teams.

ICC U-19 World Cup is back and this time it will be hosted in New Zealand. 16 teams from around the world will compete against each other in Round-Robin and knockout formats and one will be win the trophy on February 3. The tournament is scheduled to begin from January 3 in Whangarei with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. Not only that, two other matches will also begin simultaneously. Zimbabwe will take on Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh will face Namibia. The fourth match of the opening day will see hosts New Zealand take on West Indies. There will be four matches on the opening day as there are four groups in the tournament. The second will also see four games. India will open the campaign against Australia on January 14. They are placed in Group B. Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea are the two other teams in the group. The final of the tournament will be played on February 3 at Mount Maunganui. Here are the full fixtures of ICC U-19 World Cup with timing and venues

January 13, Saturday, Match 1 
Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 13, Saturday, Match 2
Zimbabwe U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 13, Saturday, Match 3
Bangladesh U-19 vs Namibia U-19, Group C
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 13, Saturday, Match 4
New Zealand U-19 vs West Indies U-19, Group A
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 14, Sunday, Match 5
Sri Lanka U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 14, Sunday, Match 6
South Africa U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 14, Sunday, Match 7
India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Group B
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 15, Monday, Match 8
Bangladesh U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 03:00 AM IST

January 15, Monday, Match 9
England U-19 vs Namibia U-19, Group C
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 03:00 AM IST

January 16, Tuesday, Match 10
Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 16, Tuesday, Match 11
India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 06:30 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 12
Sri Lanka U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 13
Zimbabwe U-19 vs Australia U-19, Group B
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 14
New Zealand U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 03:00 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 15
Windies U-19 vs South Africa U-19, Group A
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 18, Thursday, Match 16
Namibia U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

January 18, Thursday, Match 17
Bangladesh U-19 vs England U-19, Group C
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 03:00 AM IST

January 19, Friday, Match 18
Sri Lanka U-19 vs Pakistan U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 19, Friday, Match 19
Australia U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 19, Friday, Match 20
India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19, Group B
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 20, Saturday, Match 21
Afghanistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 20, Saturday, Match 22
West Indies U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 20, Saturday, Match 23
England U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

January 20, Satuday, Match 24
New Zealand U-19 vs South Africa U-19, Group A
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 22, Monday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Quarter-Final 1 (C3 vs B4)Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 22, Monday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Quarter-Final 2 (B3 vs C4), Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Quarter-Final 1 (C1 v B2), Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Quarter-Final 3 (D3 v A4), Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Quarter-Final 4 (A3 v D4), Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 24, Wednesday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Quarter-Final 2 (D1 v A2), Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Quarter-Final 3 (A1 v D2), Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate playoff Semi-Final 1, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2, Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Semi-Final 1, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 26, Friday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Quarter-Final 4, (B1 v C2), Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 26, Friday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Semi-Final 2, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST
15th Place Playoff, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST
13th Place Playoff, Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 28, Sunday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 28, Sunday 03:00 AM IST
11th Place Playoff, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

January 28, Sunday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Final, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 29, Monday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Semi-Final 1, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 30, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Semi-Final 2, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 30, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST
7th Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 31, Wednesday, 03:00 AM IST
5th Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

February 01, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST
3rd Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

February 03, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST
Final, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

