ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Venues, Time in IST

ICC U-19 World Cup is back and this time it will be hosted in New Zealand. 16 teams from around the world will compete against each other in Round-Robin and knockout formats and one will be win the trophy on February 3. The tournament is scheduled to begin from January 3 in Whangarei with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. Not only that, two other matches will also begin simultaneously. Zimbabwe will take on Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh will face Namibia. The fourth match of the opening day will see hosts New Zealand take on West Indies. There will be four matches on the opening day as there are four groups in the tournament. The second will also see four games. India will open the campaign against Australia on January 14. They are placed in Group B. Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea are the two other teams in the group. The final of the tournament will be played on February 3 at Mount Maunganui. Here are the full fixtures of ICC U-19 World Cup with timing and venues
January 13, Saturday, Match 1
Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST
January 13, Saturday, Match 2
Zimbabwe U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST
January 13, Saturday, Match 3
Bangladesh U-19 vs Namibia U-19, Group C
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST
January 13, Saturday, Match 4
New Zealand U-19 vs West Indies U-19, Group A
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST
January 14, Sunday, Match 5
Sri Lanka U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST
January 14, Sunday, Match 6
South Africa U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST
January 14, Sunday, Match 7
India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Group B
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST
January 15, Monday, Match 8
Bangladesh U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 03:00 AM IST
January 15, Monday, Match 9
England U-19 vs Namibia U-19, Group C
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 03:00 AM IST
January 16, Tuesday, Match 10
Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST
January 16, Tuesday, Match 11
India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 06:30 AM IST
January 17, Wednesday, Match 12
Sri Lanka U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST
January 17, Wednesday, Match 13
Zimbabwe U-19 vs Australia U-19, Group B
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST
January 17, Wednesday, Match 14
New Zealand U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 03:00 AM IST
January 17, Wednesday, Match 15
Windies U-19 vs South Africa U-19, Group A
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST
January 18, Thursday, Match 16
Namibia U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
January 18, Thursday, Match 17
Bangladesh U-19 vs England U-19, Group C
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 03:00 AM IST
January 19, Friday, Match 18
Sri Lanka U-19 vs Pakistan U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST
January 19, Friday, Match 19
Australia U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST
January 19, Friday, Match 20
India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19, Group B
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST
January 20, Saturday, Match 21
Afghanistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST
January 20, Saturday, Match 22
West Indies U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST
January 20, Saturday, Match 23
England U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST
January 20, Satuday, Match 24
New Zealand U-19 vs South Africa U-19, Group A
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST
January 22, Monday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Quarter-Final 1 (C3 vs B4), Lincoln No 3, Lincoln
January 22, Monday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Quarter-Final 2 (B3 vs C4), Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln
January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Quarter-Final 1 (C1 v B2), Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown
January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Quarter-Final 3 (D3 v A4), Lincoln No 3, Lincoln
January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Quarter-Final 4 (A3 v D4), Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln
January 24, Wednesday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Quarter-Final 2 (D1 v A2), Hagley Oval, Christchurch
January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Quarter-Final 3 (A1 v D2), Hagley Oval, Christchurch
January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate playoff Semi-Final 1, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2, Lincoln No 3, Lincoln
January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Semi-Final 1, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln
January 26, Friday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Quarter-Final 4, (B1 v C2), Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown
January 26, Friday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Semi-Final 2, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln
January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST
15th Place Playoff, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST
13th Place Playoff, Lincoln No 3, Lincoln
January 28, Sunday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown
January 28, Sunday 03:00 AM IST
11th Place Playoff, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
January 28, Sunday, 03:00 AM IST
Plate Final, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln
January 29, Monday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Semi-Final 1, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
January 30, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST
Super League Semi-Final 2, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
January 30, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST
7th Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown
January 31, Wednesday, 03:00 AM IST
5th Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown
February 01, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST
3rd Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown
February 03, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST
Final, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
