ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Venues, Time in IST

ICC U-19 World Cup will see participation of 16 teams. ICC U-19 World Cup will see participation of 16 teams.

ICC U-19 World Cup is back and this time it will be hosted in New Zealand. 16 teams from around the world will compete against each other in Round-Robin and knockout formats and one will be win the trophy on February 3. The tournament is scheduled to begin from January 3 in Whangarei with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. Not only that, two other matches will also begin simultaneously. Zimbabwe will take on Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh will face Namibia. The fourth match of the opening day will see hosts New Zealand take on West Indies. There will be four matches on the opening day as there are four groups in the tournament. The second will also see four games. India will open the campaign against Australia on January 14. They are placed in Group B. Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea are the two other teams in the group. The final of the tournament will be played on February 3 at Mount Maunganui. Here are the full fixtures of ICC U-19 World Cup with timing and venues

January 13, Saturday, Match 1

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 13, Saturday, Match 2

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 13, Saturday, Match 3

Bangladesh U-19 vs Namibia U-19, Group C

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 13, Saturday, Match 4

New Zealand U-19 vs West Indies U-19, Group A

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 14, Sunday, Match 5

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 14, Sunday, Match 6

South Africa U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 14, Sunday, Match 7

India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Group B

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 15, Monday, Match 8

Bangladesh U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 03:00 AM IST

January 15, Monday, Match 9

England U-19 vs Namibia U-19, Group C

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 03:00 AM IST

January 16, Tuesday, Match 10

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 16, Tuesday, Match 11

India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 06:30 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 12

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 13

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Australia U-19, Group B

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 14

New Zealand U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A

Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 03:00 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 15

Windies U-19 vs South Africa U-19, Group A

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 18, Thursday, Match 16

Namibia U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

January 18, Thursday, Match 17

Bangladesh U-19 vs England U-19, Group C

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 03:00 AM IST

January 19, Friday, Match 18

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Pakistan U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 19, Friday, Match 19

Australia U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 19, Friday, Match 20

India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19, Group B

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 20, Saturday, Match 21

Afghanistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 20, Saturday, Match 22

West Indies U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 20, Saturday, Match 23

England U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

January 20, Satuday, Match 24

New Zealand U-19 vs South Africa U-19, Group A

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 22, Monday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Quarter-Final 1 (C3 vs B4), Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 22, Monday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Quarter-Final 2 (B3 vs C4), Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Quarter-Final 1 (C1 v B2), Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Quarter-Final 3 (D3 v A4), Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Quarter-Final 4 (A3 v D4), Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 24, Wednesday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Quarter-Final 2 (D1 v A2), Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Quarter-Final 3 (A1 v D2), Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate playoff Semi-Final 1, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2, Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Semi-Final 1, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 26, Friday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Quarter-Final 4, (B1 v C2), Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 26, Friday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Semi-Final 2, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST

15th Place Playoff, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST

13th Place Playoff, Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 28, Sunday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 28, Sunday 03:00 AM IST

11th Place Playoff, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

January 28, Sunday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Final, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 29, Monday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Semi-Final 1, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 30, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Semi-Final 2, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 30, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST

7th Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 31, Wednesday, 03:00 AM IST

5th Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

February 01, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST

3rd Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

February 03, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST

Final, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd