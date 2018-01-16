ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India’s next opponents Papua New Guinea are a speck on the cricketing map

The village of Hanaubuda, which has a population of 20,000, accounts for 80 per cent of the PNG cricketers. (Source: PNG Cricket) The village of Hanaubuda, which has a population of 20,000, accounts for 80 per cent of the PNG cricketers. (Source: PNG Cricket)

Till only five years ago, one of their tribes was practicing cannibalism. Large swathes of the land remain untrammeled by outsiders. The population is packed into many tribal villages and a few urban areas. Now, some of them have fallen in love with cricket. Their cricketers haven’t worn spiked shoes or been on a flight till they turned international. They like hitting boundaries, and aren’t convinced about the utility of singles. They have fast bowlers who can potentially hurt. And they dive around on the field like it’s made of carpet. Welcome to Papua New Guinea (PNG), the most fascinating team in the under-19 World Cup, and India’s next opponents in New Zealand.

Greg Campbell, long-time CEO of Cricket PNG, describes his adopted home as, “a country where nobody could ever die of stress.” But when he landed up in Port Moresby as their new operations manager back in 2010, he went through the same emotions most visitors do upon reaching the exotic and volatile outpost in the Pacific – excited by the prospect yet daunted by the overwhelming ambiguity of the place. For starters, when Campbell was offered the job, he didn’t even know the people of PNG played the sport, forget having a cricketing history that stretched back more than 30 years.

Campbell was a fast bowler from Tasmania who played 4 Tests and 12 ODIs for Australia between 1989 and 1990. His nephew, Ricky Ponting, played a bit more and even ended up as the highest Test run-getter ever for his country. Campbell then did a bit of coaching in Queensland before taking a break from cricket. And when he decided to get back to his original vocation, PNG was the opportunity that propped up.

The first thing he remembers that hit him following his three-hour flight from Brisbane was how “Third World” Moresby, the PNG capital, felt like. He says it with empathy and with absolutely no hint of condescension. Little did he know then that the country, which according to Australian government safety ratings is a “don’t go there” zone, would become his home for nearly a decade.

“It’s like landing into any Pacific island. The place is great and they have their own culture that grows on you. Certain parts of PNG are absolutely stunning. But Moresby was a bit of an eye-opener to me. I thought maybe we do take a bit of things for granted back home. Things get handed to us. These boys and girls, everyone have to earn everything that they have,” Campbell tells The Indian Express.

Though he was impressed by the natural talent they seemed to have with all ball sports, the facilities left a lot to be desired. Things have improved drastically during Campbell’s time there, but he recalls having had to contend with a lot of unprecedented challenges when he set upon his first task of understanding the singular culture of the land, and not only because PNG boasts of possessing the most number of languages, all of 800, in the world.

“There was a point of time where we couldn’t even play on Sundays because it was a church day. We still don’t play Sundays often. They play during the week, and Saturdays. We have come a long way from where we were though,” he says. By “a long way” he also means having gone from 8 members on his staff when he joined to 80 now.

PNG was under Australian rule till as recently as 1975. But cricket is believed to have migrated here from the offshore island of Trobriand, which played its own version of the sport. Trobriand Cricket, as it’s still referred to, was introduced by the missionaries there to sway the natives from constant tribal wars and has since merged into their tradition. The game is played – twice a year these days – with a wooden bat and a coconut with under-arm bowling and a set of amazing rules, like you get six runs only if you hit it so far that it’s lost.

The Australian presence in PNG resulted in them taking to actual cricket with more vigour and they have been an Associate member of the ICC since 1975, and a perennial presence in the lower tiers of international cricket. PNG teams in the 1980s and 1990s would often forfeit ICC Trophy matches as they would have a flight – the only one available for days – to catch and, like Campbell says, with one or two bats between them.

These days, the Barramundis, as the national team is called, travel with state-of-the-art gear – some of which was recently donated by Brendon McCullum – and have in recent times come close to qualifying for two world events – they narrowly missed out on coming to India in 2016 for the preliminary rounds of the World T20. In two months’ time, they will get a chance to qualify for the 2019 World Cup when they compete in the Qualifiers against the likes of West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan.

Cricket though is only now starting to spread across the country, and still largely remains concentrated in the village of Hanaubuda, which has a population of 20,000 and which according to the CEO takes “eight minutes to drive through”.

The streets of Hanaubuda, what Panvel is to Mumbai in terms of location, are said to often resemble those in India on a weekend or public holidays with hordes of people involved in impromptu games of cricket amidst what is a village mainly consisting of wooden huts and rusted iron roofs. While PNG teams at all age levels remain 100 per cent indigenous, 80 per cent of those come from Hanaubuda. The inclusion of Damien Ravu, from Lae — the second biggest town after Moresby — was heralded as a significant development, especially since he was recommended by Jason Gillespie who coached the team for two months.

Hanaubuda basically represents most of the country in terms of the increasing levels of poverty, with 80 per cent of the Papua New Guineans living in rural areas.

“We take the ICC people to the villages. They get shocked because the conditions in which they are living and the way they’re performing on the world stage is miles apart. They are a resilient lot,” says Campbell.

“Most of our players come from a low society. They do look at cricket as a vehicle to push their kids that way but we tell our players to first look after their own family,” he adds.

Like with cricketers who graduate to the Indian team from the hinterland, there’s always the concern of them becoming the sole earning members of the family.

“They could be living in a house with 20 people with the money they earn getting split. Our under-19 players get 70 NZ dollars as allowance for their survival during the tournament, and we clearly tell them it’s not money they can send back homes.”

PNG play their home matches at the Amini Oval, named after the most famous cricketing family, in Port Moresby. Unemployment is rife in the capital and it’s one of the main reasons Moresby is always counted among the top-10 most dangerous cities in the world.

“You have to be careful. Crime is pretty big and car-jacking is common,” says Campbell. But Cricket PNG have taken the initiative to turn cricket into a vehicle for getting kids on the right track, or like the CEO says, to “change lives”. From none of the cricketers having a bank account to 16 of them being centrally contracted with full-time salaries, the sport has got a lot of them on the “right track”

“We have 16 sponsors and we pitch cricket as a community-based activity. The contracts are in place and we encourage them to come out of their cricket with an education or to save money for their kids’ school fees, or even buying vehicles for themselves,” Campbell reveals.

Three years ago, Campbell was joined by his wife in Moresby and she’s got on board too in the promotion of PNG cricket. She networks with the expat communities to bring in more sponsorship and apart from knowing more people in PNG than her husband, is presently in New Zealand playing a “mother figure” to the under-19 players.

“There are two 15-year-old boys used to living with big families who haven’t been away from home. A few days ago, one of the boys lost his mother and had to fly home for the funeral. She gave him a motherly shoulder,” says Campbell.

While the former Test pacer has got used to the PNG style of cricket — a mix of Indian wristiness and Caribbean flair — some quirks about the people are proving tougher to fathom.

“They are so relaxed that I often say they go home and delete their memory at night. And the next day I have to reprogramme them,” he quips. And while the likes of McCullum and Geraint Jones – born in PNG – show up to promote the sport further, why hasn’t Campbell’s famous relative not made it here yet?

“He’s promised to come over. We need to stop him from taking up all these jobs in India.”

