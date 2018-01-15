ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India quicks out of the blocks, in no time

Kamlesh Nagarkoti consistently clocked 145 kmph and nabbed three wickets for 29 runs. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter) Kamlesh Nagarkoti consistently clocked 145 kmph and nabbed three wickets for 29 runs. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter)

Not many teams can boast of putting into shade an Australian pace attack. More so, in conditions away from home. Going into the World Cup, the buzz about the Indian team was about the bunch of fast bowlers who could bowl at 140 kmph and above. Prithvi Shaw, the India captain with five first-class hundreds, seems destined for greatness. On Sunday, in the Under-19 World Cup opener against Australia Shaw, Manjot Kalra and Shubham Gill combined to lay the foundation for a thumping 100-run win, as India began their U-19 World Cup campaign in style at Bay Oval on Sunday.

But Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, fast and intimidating, made everyone sit up and take notice of India’s next crop of pacers. From India’s perspective, batting has always been the stronger suit. But, the boys from the land of spin ‘outpacing’ their counterparts from the land of fast bowling was heartening. On a flat surface, Mavi and Nagarkoti made the Aussie batters hurry their shots, beat them for pace and created doubts in their minds. The Australian teenagers wilted under a sustained attack from the pacers.

The speed-gun showed Mavi at times touched 146kph. Nagarkoti neared 147kph. But even to the naked eye, the duo looked tearaway at this level and quite sharp even by senior international cricket standards. In the commentary box, Ian Bishop, one of the last inheritors of the West Indies’ famed pace age, sounded a little awestruck. Sourav Ganguly, Bishop’s fellow commentator, quickly pointed out how pitches have changed of late in Indian domestic cricket and are encouraging youngsters to bowl fast. Hence, the bounty.

Together they shared six scalps between them on Sunday, Mavi finishing with 3 for 45 and Nagarkoti an even more impressive 3 for29. The ball of the day came from Mavi that splayed Jonathan Merlo’s off stump, while ending a promising 59-run third wicket partnership for Australia. The ball pitched around off stump and held its line. The batsman played for the angle, as Mavi delivered it from wide of the crease. At that pace, Merlo had no time to re-adjust.

Bagful of variations

Towards the back end of Australia’s innings, Mavi showed his variations, dismissing Xavier Bartlett with a short ball that reared on the batsman. His next scalp, Baxter Holt, was caught plumb in front, done in by a slower full-toss. But in the context of the game, Merlo’s wicket proved to be the turning point. It was also smart thinking from captain Shaw, who brought back his strike bowler, when Merlo and opener Jack Edwards were milking the part-timers.

Nagarkoti was brought into the attack as first change. But the oldish ball didn’t matter to the Rajasthan fast bowler, who made an immediate impact.

He set up Max Bryant by bowling straight to start with and then enticing the opener with a length ball outside the off stump. Bryant took the bait and hit it straight to Mavi at cover. Austin Waugh, Steve Waugh’s son, was taken out with a fast outswinger, while a 145kph thunderbolt breached Will Sutherland’s defence and rattled his timbers.

India, however, suffered a mini setback, as fast bowler Ishan Porel hobbled off the field because of an ankle twist after bowling just 4.1 overs. The Bengal pacer unusually eschewed his natural aggression, opting for a defensive length with the new-ball instead.

Edwards hit him for back-to-back fours – flick of the wrist behind square and over backward square. He top-scored for Australia with 73 off 90 balls and the runs came on the heels of his 4/65 in nine overs.

Earlier, Shaw and Kalra set up India’s win with a 180-run opening wicket partnership after India elected to bat first. They broke India’s previous best opening stand in the process – 179 by Robin Uthappa and Shikhar Dhawan at the 2004 U-19 World Cup.

Shaw and Kalra thrived on a cautious start followed by upping the ante. The former was out on 25, but Sutherland had overstepped. Three runs hence he survived an easy run out opportunity as Waugh missed from backward point. But overall, Shaw’s 100-ball 94, with eight fours and two sixes, gave a fair glimpse of his talent.

Coming here after scoring three Ranji Trophy hundreds this term, the Mumbai boy made his good form count. His timing was delicate and his lofted drives had been authoritative. A six off Sutherland took him to 94, with the fielder at deep square leg letting the ball go through his hands. But Shaw was out next ball, attempting to cut a fullish delivery and nicking it behind the stumps.

Easy on the eye

Kalra’s batting was easy on the eye, although not quite as tight like his skipper. A straight drive off Jason Ralston and a back foot cover drive against Xavier Bartlett stood out. He got out after a 99-ball 86 (12×4, 1×6), trying to flick a Param Uppal delivery and mistiming it to Jason Sangha at short midwicket. Australia’s fielding was mixed bag; easy catches had been dropped and a couple of blinders were taken.

After losing the openers, India slowed down a little but Shubham Gill’s 63 off 54 balls helped the side regain control. And towards the end, Abhishek Sharma played a brilliant cameo —23 off eight balls —to take the total to 328/7 after 50 overs. In the end, what an irony! Australia were blown away by pace.

Brief Scores: India Under-19 328/7 (Shaw 94, Kalra 86, Gill 63, Edwards 4-65) beat Australia Under-19 228 all out (Edwards 73, Nagarkoti 3-29, Mavi 3-45) by 100 runs.

Other matches: Ireland Under-19 207/8 in 50 overs (J Grassi 75; P Mendis 3/35) lost to Sri Lanka Under-19 208/3 in 37.3 overs (D Lakshan 101 not out, P Mendis 74 not out)by seven wickets.

South Africa Under-19 341/7 in 50 overs (R van Tonder 143, J Pillay 62) beat Kenya Under 19 172/7 in 50 overs (J Kundi 41 A Hirani 35 not out; A Mnayaka 2/9, K Smith 36/2 ) by 169 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App