ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India look to maintain momentum against PNG before business end

After a commendable performance against Australia in the first match of the ICC U-19 World Cup where India defeated their counterparts by 100 runs, the Rahul Dravid coached Indian team takes on minnows Papua New Guinea in their next encounter at the Bay Oval. This is the second match of the group stage for both the teams in Group B. While India will be supremely confident after their win, PNG will be hoping for a better performance after their miserable day against Zimbabwe on Saturday. However, India must not let complacency set in as they have been shocked by minnows before with defeat against Nepal a prime example.

Led by Prithvi Shaw, India will view this match as a good opportunity to sharpen their skills before they head into the business end of the tournament. After putting in an impressive performance with the bat, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Shubham Gill, Prithvi Shaw will look to continue their good run of form. While Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi, after grabbing eyeballs will spearhead the pace attack. Young Arshdeep Singh will get a look in as Ishan Porel picked up an injury.

For Papua New Guinea, who are playing in this tournament only for the second time, skipper Vagi Karaho will be hoping for better performances with the bat by his players after PNG folded up for 95 against Zimbabwe. Igo Mahuru, Ovia Sam will be looked upon to provide semblance to the batting. James Tau, Boge Arua, and Semo Kamea will be trusted with the responsibility of leading the bowling attack. With the average first innings score on this ground being 254, and the second innings score dropping to 220, the team which wins the toss will bat first.

India U19 Squad: Prithvi Shaw (c), Aryan Juyal (wk), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh, Shivam Mavi, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Harvik Desai, Riyan Parag

Papua New Guinea U19 Squad: Simon Atai (wk), Vagi Karaho (c), Igo Mahuru, Ovia Sam, Sinaka Arua, Daure Aiga, Nou Rarua, Eisa Eka, James Tau, Boge Arua, Semo Kamea, Toa Nou, Kevau Tau, Leke Morea, Heagi Toua

