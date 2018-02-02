ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India are the favourites in the final, says Ryan Harris

India U-19 team practicing at nets with coach Rahul Dravid. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup) India U-19 team practicing at nets with coach Rahul Dravid. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

With the much-awaited ICC U-19 World Cup final between India and Australia a day away, Australia U-19 coach Ryan Harris believes the side led by Prithvi Shaw are the favourites going into the match. Speaking in an interview to espncricinfo, the former Australian fast bowler said that he will not be cowed down by the tag of the “underdogs” entering into the final. “I think India have to be favourites. They’ve gone through pretty convincingly in the tournament. But I don’t worry about that, I won’t talk to the boys about being underdogs,” the 38-year old said.

Talking about his team’s side strategy, Harris added that Australia will look to target India’s middle-and-lower order which has not been much exposed so far. “I think their batting is strong at the top, but I don’t think their lower order has been really exposed – I guess our job is to get through those players at the top and get into the lower order. It can go against you but with the way they’re playing, their top order is getting it done, so that’s our job to get through them and expose the lack of cricket the lower order has had,” he said.

The former cricketer added that Australia can be successful if they can put pressure on India’s middle-order. “I guess our job is for our quicks to get through the top order and put pressure on the middle order. If we do that, we’ll come out successful,” he said.

The Australia U-19 coach further praised India’s seaming bowling line-up comprising of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi, who both have impressed with speeds over 140 kph in the tournament. “It’s great to be talking about India and not talk about spin! They’ve got some really good bowlers there that bowl good pace, beautiful actions. I just watched them running into the wicket – it’s so easy for them. It’s great, it’s a challenge for our guys,” he said.

Going into the final, India would feel confident about the fact that they have earlier defeated the same opposition in a group match by 100 runs. But Harris believes the earlier loss in the tournament will boost the morale of his side. “The best thing is that these boys were disappointed after the first game. They wanted to face India again and have another crack at them. It’s just great that it’s in a World Cup final,” he said. “They’re really excited, they want another go at redeeming themselves. India are the in-form side, when you’re in the final against the in-form side, that’s what you want to do,” Harris added.

India will face off against Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup final on Saturday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

