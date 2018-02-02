ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 final: India favourites to lift historic fourth title in summit clash

India under-19 side will square-off against Australia in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Saturday India under-19 side will square-off against Australia in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Saturday

In the summit clash of the ICC U-19 World Cup final, Prithvi Shaw-led India under-19 side will square-off against Australia in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Saturday. In what will be Indian team’s last lap of the tournament, the young guns of India have the edge heading into the final. Earlier, in the group stages, both the teams faced each other where India thumped Australia by 100 runs. Historically, India and Australia have faced each other five times in this tournament, with India leading 3-2. If Rahul Dravid’s boys can go one step ahead in the final, then India will be the first team to lift the title for a historic fourth time. The encounter on Saturday will be India’s sixth world cup final and if Prithvi Shaw lifts the silverware then he will join the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, and Unmukt Chand as the India fourth captain to lift yet another U-19 world cup crown.

The Indian side has been in a tremendous run of form in the tournament so far, demolishing every opponent on its path. With 341 runs in five matches, Shubhman Gill has been one of the chief architects of India’s success. Riding on his swashbuckling century, India knocked out arch-rivals Pakistan in the semis.

Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 90 to help India beat Zimbabwe. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter) Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 90 to help India beat Zimbabwe. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter)

However, India’s success is not dependent on one player. The key has been an all-around performance with contributions from everyone. Along with Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra have also performed well in the top order. Equally, impressive have been the fast bowlers- Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, and Ishan Porel. While Porel has outfoxed batsmen with his movement, Nagarkoti and Mavi have troubled the opposition with their raw pace. Early blows from the seamers have been crucial for the impact that slow bowlers have had coming later on.

Anukul Roy and Abhishek Sharma will once again look to exploit Australia’s weakness against spin. While the Indian team has all bases covered the only concern which remains is young minds becoming complacent. But under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid, it will be surely looked into.

Led by Jason Sangha, Australia will be concerned about how to tackle the Indian spin contingent against whom they struggled in the group stage. However, opener Jack Edwards, who struck a half-century against India in that match, believes that the prior experience will help his side in the finals. Legspinner Lloyd Pope who claimed a sensational 8/35 against England will also be a threat to India, while another Jonathan Merlo has claimed five scalps at an average of 10, who can also make things tricky. Meanwhile, ahead of the finals, the Kangaroos suffered a setback after all-rounder Aaron Hardie was ruled out of the finals with an injury. Wicketkeeper-batsman Patrick Rowe will replace him.

Squads:

India U19: Prithvi Shaw(c), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai(w), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Aditya Thakare

Australia U19: Jack Edwards, Max Bryant, Jason Sangha(c), Jonathan Merlo, Param Uppal, Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Baxter J Holt(w), Zak Evans, Ryan Hadley, Lloyd Pope, Xavier Bartlett, Jarrod Freeman, Aaron Hardie, Austin Waugh

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd