Confident that if we get one partnership, we can take charge of the match: Prithvi Shaw

India square-off against Australia in the finals of the under-19 World cup at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Led by Prithvi Shaw the Indian colts have been on a sensational run beating every side it has faced so far. While Shubman Gill has led the charge with the bat, the pace trio of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, and Shivam Mavi have been the wrecker-in-chief with the ball. A day before the all-important finals, skipper Prithvi Shaw has expressed confidence in his batsmen and said that partnerships will be crucial if India are to lift the title for a historic fourth time.

“I have confidence that even if we get one partnership, we can take charge of the match and take the score to 250-300. “If you look at our match against Australia too, we put up a good total, even though we lost a couple of wickets after an early partnership. The middle order also controlled the innings well,” PTI quoted Shaw saying.

Commenting on the opposition he said, “They (Australia) are a good side, it will be challenging for us even though they have lost against us in the first game. They have got a better side right now. We will stick to our process and will try to execute it on the field.”

Applauding the efforts of the pace bowler, the Indian skipper said, “Whenever the team’s needed them, they (fast bowlers) have provided the breakthroughs. They’re ready whenever I ask them to bowl. They’ve good intensity as well, their fitness is great as well,”

“All of them -Kamlesh (Nagarkoti), (Ishan) Porel, (Shivam) Mavi. It helps us all to have a good attitude in the field, we’re all really pumped up when our fast bowlers do well,” he added.

Reflecting on his individual performance, the 19-year-old said, “I can’t actually describe myself but I think so far I am really doing good. If you see the results, the batting and bowling and the intensity on the pitch and the attitude how the boys are behaving, it’s a good sign till now.”

