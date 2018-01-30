ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: BCCI to announce cash award for India U-19

Latest News

The BCCI will announce cash award for the Indian players for reaching the final of the U-19 cricket World Cup and also felicitate them.

india u19 vs pakistan u19 India U-19 thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the semifinals. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter)
The BCCI will announce cash award for the Indian players for reaching the final of the U-19 cricket World Cup and also felicitate them, acting president C K Khanna said on Tuesday.

Congratulating the team for beating Pakistan in the semifinals in Christchurch in New Zealand on Tuesday, Khanna said, “I would like to congratulate the entire team and coach Rahul Dravid for this performance. Rahul’s contribution in guiding the Gen Next cricketers has been immense. Because of him we now have a talented pool of U-19 cricketers.”

“The BCCI will announce cash awards and also felicitate the team,” he told PTI.

The Indian team on Tuesday thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the semifinals to enter the final for the sixth time. They will take on Australia in the summit clash on February 3.

