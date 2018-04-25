Asaram Bapu Verdict: ICC tweets ‘Narayan, Narayan’ on viral video of Narendra Modi, Asaram Bapu

ICC’s deleted tweet on Narendra Modi and Asaram Bapu. ICC’s deleted tweet on Narendra Modi and Asaram Bapu.

The International Cricket Council found itself in a spot Wednesday after the person handling its Twitter account inadvertently shared an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and self-styled guru Asaram Bapu at a rally. A Jodhpur court today convicted Asaram Bapu of raping a 16-year-old girl. The tweet was deleted immediately, but followers of @ICC were quick to take screenshots.

“Narayan, Narayan…”, said the person tweeting from @ICC, quote tweeting the video put out by Alt news co-founder Pratik Sinha, a known critic of Narendra Modi. The tweet had in its text: “Sharing some old sweet memories between @narendramodi and Asaram.” Narendra Modi has been chief minister of Gujarat, where Asaram Bapu has an ashram.

Since the tweet is unavailable, here is screen-shot! :) pic.twitter.com/l4m4ZzSl7E — Goonerunny (@tushizap) 25 April 2018

Here is the video being shared:

Sharing some old sweet memories between @narendramodi and Asaram. pic.twitter.com/c8cveZzn0f — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) 25 April 2018

The verdict, holding Asaram Bapu guilty, was delivered by a special SC/ST court that convened inside the Jodhpur Central Jail.

In August 2013, the parents of a 16-year-old girl had filed zero FIR against Asaram in Delhi, accusing him of raping her at his Jodhpur ashram. In September, 2013, Asaram was taken into police custody where he was made to undergo a potency test, which he cleared.

While in jail, he sought special facilities such as Gangajal for his bath, special herbs and medicines, a bed and fruits and sweets, but the court rejected his plea. On November 6, 2013, the Jodhpur police filed a chargesheet against Asaram and four others. The Jodhpur court rejected Asaram’s bail plea several times. At least 42 witnesses have been cross-examined.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd