ICC to send official to Pakistan for first time since 2009

The International Cricket Council has decided to send its officials for the Independence Cup three-match T20s between Pakistan and the World XI team. This is the first time since 2009 that ICC will be sending an official to Pakistan.

Former West Indies captain Richie Richardson has been appointed match referee by the ICC, a Pakistan Cricket Board release said on Tuesday. He has been part of the ICC’s Elite Panel of match referees since January 2016 and has officiated in 11 Tests, 19 ODIs and 18 T20Is till date.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced that the International Cricket Council has appointed Sir Richie Richardson as match referee for the Independence Cup to be played between the World XI and Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on 12, 13 and 15 September.” the release said.

Since the terror attack on Sri Lanka team in Lahore in 2009, no international Test team has visited the country. In 2015, Zimbabwe toured Pakistan but that series did not have any ICC official. The umpires and referee used in that series were all from Pakistan.

ICC and PCB have now made big steps in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan. After denials by many countries to visit the nation after the blast, the World XI team tour will be significant. This comes after many international players agreed to play the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore earlier this year.

If everything goes according to the plan, Sri Lanka and West Indies are scheduled to tour Pakistan for T20 internationals, subject to security in the country.

