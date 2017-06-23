ICC to have Deputy Chairman when Shashank Manohar is absent

/the Deputy Chairman shall assume the duties of Chairman, Shashank Manohar, when he , s unable to fulfil his duties. (Source: PTI File) /the Deputy Chairman shall assume the duties of Chairman, Shashank Manohar, when he , s unable to fulfil his duties. (Source: PTI File)

At the recently concluded ICC Annual Conference, some key decisions were taken pertaining to the BCCI’ revenues and the appointment of a Deputy Chairman. Interestingly, the Deputy Chairman shall assume the duties of Chairman, Shashank Manohar, when he is unable to fulfil his duties. Apart from that, a call was also taken on the recruitment of a Female Independent Director with full voting rights. Here are some of the key points of the meeting:

BCCI gets USD 405 million from revenues — highest among full members with 22.8 percent share.

Appointment of a Deputy Chairman, who shall assume the duties of Chairman, Shashank Manohar, when he is unable to fulfil his duties.

Female Independent Director with full voting rights will be recruited to the ICC Board.

Affiliate Membership has now been removed. Only Full and Associate Membership remain.

All previously categorised Affiliate Members will now become Associate Members.

Every Board Member – including Full Member and Associate Member Directors, as well as the Independent Chairman and Independent Director – will each have equal votes.

A 2/3rd majority necessary for a resolution to be approved.

In future, the Chairman of the Associate Members (who comprises one of the three Associate Member Directors) will also be required to be independent of any Member Board.

The ICC Full Council also voted unanimously to expel USACA following a Board recommendation in April.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App