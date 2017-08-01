Ben Stokes rises in ICC Test rankings; Ravindra Jadeja remains top bowler

Ben Stokes was rewarded for his exemplary performance in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval which England won by 239 runs and took a 2-1 series lead. The all-rounder played a crucial role in all four innings of the Test by scoring 143 runs, taking three wickets and four catches. It helped him jump 12 places to joint-25th position in the ICC rankings for batsmen. His bowling effort, meanwhile, earned him two place jump to reach 19th. Both of them are his career best rankings. He also won the Man of the Match honours at The Oval in the 100th Test at the venue. He is now fifth in list of all-rounders – overtaking Vernon Philander.
The latest rankings also take into account the performances in the first Test at Galle between India and Sri Lanka where the visitors won by 304 runs to take a 1-0 series lead with two Test matches to go. Ravindra Jadeja continues to lead the charts as far as the bowlers are concerned with R Ashwin moving up a place to second leaving Rangana Herath into third. Herath remains a big doubt to play the second Test following an injured finger.
In the batting department, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli remain unmoved at fourth and fifth respectively. Shikhar Dhawan who scored 190 runs in the first innings against Sri Lanka moved 21 places up to 39th in the rankings.
Jadeja and Ashwin also maintained second and third position respectively in the all-rounders’ list. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is still top of the table.
Australia’s skipper Steve Smith leads the charts for batsmen followed by England captain Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.
TOP 10 BATSMEN
Steve Smith – 941 points
Joe Root – 885 points
Kane Williams – 880 points
Cheteshwar Pujara – 866 points
Virat Kohli – 826 points
Azhar Ali – 769 points
David Warner – 759 points
Quinton de Kock – 756 points
Jonny Bairstow – 745 points
Hashim Amla – 741 points
TOP 10 BOWLERS
Ravindra Jadeja – 897 points
R Ashwin – 849 points
Rangana Herath – 828 points
James Anderson – 828 points
Josh Hazlewood – 826 points
Kagiso Rabada – 773 points
Dale Steyn – 771 points
Stuart Broad – 767 points
Vernon Philander – 759 points
Neil Wagner – 745 points
Top 5 All Rounders
Shakib-Al-Hasan – 431 points
Ravindra Jadeja – 414 points
R Ashwin – 413 points
Moeen Ali – 374 points
Ben Stokes – 362 points
