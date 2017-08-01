Ben Stokes rises in ICC Test rankings; Ravindra Jadeja remains top bowler

Ben Stokes produced an all-round effort against South Africa in the third Test at The Oval. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes produced an all-round effort against South Africa in the third Test at The Oval. (Source: Reuters)

Ben Stokes was rewarded for his exemplary performance in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval which England won by 239 runs and took a 2-1 series lead. The all-rounder played a crucial role in all four innings of the Test by scoring 143 runs, taking three wickets and four catches. It helped him jump 12 places to joint-25th position in the ICC rankings for batsmen. His bowling effort, meanwhile, earned him two place jump to reach 19th. Both of them are his career best rankings. He also won the Man of the Match honours at The Oval in the 100th Test at the venue. He is now fifth in list of all-rounders – overtaking Vernon Philander.

The latest rankings also take into account the performances in the first Test at Galle between India and Sri Lanka where the visitors won by 304 runs to take a 1-0 series lead with two Test matches to go. Ravindra Jadeja continues to lead the charts as far as the bowlers are concerned with R Ashwin moving up a place to second leaving Rangana Herath into third. Herath remains a big doubt to play the second Test following an injured finger.

In the batting department, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli remain unmoved at fourth and fifth respectively. Shikhar Dhawan who scored 190 runs in the first innings against Sri Lanka moved 21 places up to 39th in the rankings.

Jadeja and Ashwin also maintained second and third position respectively in the all-rounders’ list. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is still top of the table.

Australia’s skipper Steve Smith leads the charts for batsmen followed by England captain Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

TOP 10 BATSMEN

Steve Smith – 941 points

Joe Root – 885 points

Kane Williams – 880 points

Cheteshwar Pujara – 866 points

Virat Kohli – 826 points

Azhar Ali – 769 points

David Warner – 759 points

Quinton de Kock – 756 points

Jonny Bairstow – 745 points

Hashim Amla – 741 points

TOP 10 BOWLERS

Ravindra Jadeja – 897 points

R Ashwin – 849 points

Rangana Herath – 828 points

James Anderson – 828 points

Josh Hazlewood – 826 points

Kagiso Rabada – 773 points

Dale Steyn – 771 points

Stuart Broad – 767 points

Vernon Philander – 759 points

Neil Wagner – 745 points

Top 5 All Rounders

Shakib-Al-Hasan – 431 points

Ravindra Jadeja – 414 points

R Ashwin – 413 points

Moeen Ali – 374 points

Ben Stokes – 362 points

