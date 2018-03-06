ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc rises to career-best fifth place; R Ashwin slips

Mitchell Starc is up to a career best fifth ranking. (Source: Reuters) Mitchell Starc is up to a career best fifth ranking. (Source: Reuters)

Mitchell Starc’s nine wickets in the first Test against South Africa not only helped Australia in clinching victory but also moved him five places to a career-best fifth position. In doing so, he displaced India spinner R Ashwin to sixth in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. Among the batsmen, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara maintained their place in the top-10 with the skipper on second – trailing Steve Smith by 35 points – and Pujara sixth.

With his nine for 109 in Durban, Australia beat South Africa by 118 runs to take 1-0 lead in the four-match series and it also escelated him past South Africa’s new-ball bowlers Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander. His previous best ICC ranking had been sixth achieved in December 2016.

Marsh brother – Mitchell and Shaun – have gained in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. Shaun Marsh has reached a career-best 16th ranking with his 73 runs in the first Test while Mitchell has moved up to 43rd place from his 56th rank which is also his highest ranking.

For South Africa, Aiden Markram provided a courageous near-comeback and counter-attack in the second innings. Former South Africa U-19 captain’s scores of 32 and 143 helped him gain 28 slots to reach a career-best 19thplace.

ICC Test Rankings – Top 10 Batsmen

1. Steve Smith (Australia) – 947 points

2. Virat Kohli (India) – 912 points

3. Joe Root (England) – 881 points

4. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 855 points

5. David Warner (Australia) – 833 points

6. Cheteshwar Pujara (India) – 810 points

7. Azhar Ali (Pakistan) – 755 points

8. Alastair Cook (England) – 742 points

9. Ross Taylor (New Zealand) – 739 points

10. Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 734 points

ICC Test Rankings – Top 10 Bowlers

1. James Anderson (England) – 887 points

2. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) – 873 points

3. Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 844 points

4. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 812 points

5. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 805 points

6. R Ashwin (India) – 803 points

7. Vernon Philander (South Africa) – 786 points

8. Neil Wagner (New Zealand) – 784 points

9. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) – 777 points

10. Morne Morkel (South Africa) – 755 points

