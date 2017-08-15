Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rhaul attain career best Test ranking; Ravindra Jadeja loses all-rounder top spot

Shikhar Dhawan (L) and KL Rahul put together 188 runs for the opening wicket in the third Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan (L) and KL Rahul put together 188 runs for the opening wicket in the third Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were rewarded for their strong finish to the Sri Lanka Test series where they scored 119 runs and 85 runs respectively in the third Test which India won by an innings and 171 runs in Pallekele. The rout handed India a 3-0 series whitewash – the first by an Indian Test side away from home. Dhawan stood out among the batsmen with 358 runs in the series and besides the Man of the Series award, also moved 10 places up to 28th position in latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

KL Rahul stitched together 188 runs with Dhawan in the first innings in Kandy by scoring 85 runs with the partnership coming in under 40 overs. With that, Rahul has moved two places in the latest rankings to equal his career-best of ninth attained in July earlier this year. However his present tally of 761 ratings points is his highest till date.

Hardik Pandya scored his maiden First Class and Test ton in the first innings with a whirlwind knock of 108 runs with the century arriving in just 83 balls. Pandya made the most of the opportunity handed to him as an all rounder by doing the job with the bat and also chipping in occasionally with the ball. With his 108 run knock, Pandya moved 45 places up to a career best 68th rank among batsmen.

There was reason to celebrate for the bowlers too with seamers Mohammad Shami (up one place to 19th position) and Umesh Yadav (up one place up to career-best 21st position) also rewarded in the latest ICC rankings.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who came in for a suspended Ravindra Jadeja, jumped 29 slots up to 58th place after his second four-for (second in his two Test career) and a total five wickets in the Test. Sri Lanka’s Lakshan Sandakan, too, finished with five wickets in the match to move to 57th.

Jadeja slipped to second in the all rounder charts after missing the third Test in Pallekele due to accumulation of demerit points. Shakib has 431 rating points to his name while Jadeja is two points worse. But the India spinner and middle order batsman continues to be the top-ranked bowler in ICC Test rankings.

In the team rankings, India have strengthened their foothold at the top of the ladder to reach 125 points and increased lead over South Africa to 15 points.

