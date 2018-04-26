ICC set for back-to-back World T20s in place of Champions Trophy

Dave Richardson announced the new FTP from 2019 to 2023. (Reuters Photo) Dave Richardson announced the new FTP from 2019 to 2023. (Reuters Photo)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed that the 2021 Champions Trophy (which is scheduled to be held in India) will now become a World T20 event. The decision was taken at the end of the ICC’s five-day meet. 16 teams will be a part of the event. This effectively means that only for the second time ever, two ICC World T20 events will take place in two years – the 2020 edition in Australia and the 2021 edition in India. The first time it happened was 2009 (England) and 2010 (West Indies).

Addressing the media ICC Chief Dave Richardson said, “The 2021 Champions Trophy in India will now change to World T20. It fits into our strategy of growing the game.”

“Well the BCCI representative attended the board meeting and the vote was passed unanimously. So I don’t think that’s an issue,” he added.

Explaining further he said, “The Champions Trophy in a way was too similar to the World Cup, always quite difficult to differentiate. Why you are having a World Cup and then a Champions Trophy? It was difficult. And don’t forget a 13-team ODI league is a huge step in making sure the 50 over format has much more context going forward.”

Regarding the schedule of the tournament, Richardson expressed disappointment and said, “Unfortunately that’s just because of the schedule how it works. There would not have been an option I suppose of moving the T20 into 2022.

“But going forward in the future, every two years World T20, every four years the World Cup and don’t forget the ODI League building up to each World Cup,” he concluded.

