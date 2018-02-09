ICC seeks alternate hosts for Champions Trophy 2021 amidst tax concerns in India

While India is supposed to organize the tournament in 2021, lack of tax exemptions by the Indian government may lead to cricket’s apex body shifting the event to another country. (Source: AP) While India is supposed to organize the tournament in 2021, lack of tax exemptions by the Indian government may lead to cricket’s apex body shifting the event to another country. (Source: AP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has gone on record to state that they are seeking an alternate host for the next edition of the ICC Champions Trophy which will be held in 2021. While India is supposed to organize the tournament in the next decade, the lack of tax exemptions by the Indian government may lead to cricket’s apex body shifting the event to another country. Expressing concern over the matter, the ICC did go on to say that along with the BCCI it will continue to engage in a dialogue with the government to arrive at a suitable conclusion.

In a statement released on Friday the ICC said, “”In other matters, the Board expressed their concern around the absence of a tax exemption from the Indian Government for ICC events held in India despite ongoing efforts from both the ICC and BCCI to secure the exemption which is standard practice for major sporting events around the world.”

“The Board agreed that ICC management, supported by the BCCI will continue the dialogue with the Indian Government but in the meantime directed ICC management to explore alternative host countries in a similar time zone for the ICC Champions Trophy 2021,” it added.

Meanwhile, in other developments, the ICC also announced that Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo chairman and CEO, will join the Board as the first independent female director. Her term will begin from June 2018. The ICC also revealed that Afghanistan and Ireland are set to receive increased fund allocations for the betterment of the game. “The new model will see Ireland and Afghanistan each receiving a percentage of the projected surplus, amounting under current projections to approximately $40m each over the course of the current eight-year commercial rights cycle,” the ICC stated.

