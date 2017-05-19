ICC says anti-corruption unit tipped off PCB about PSL spot-fixing

The PCB has so far been claiming that their Anti-Corruption Unit officials discovered the spot-fixing scandal in the league. (Source: AP) The PCB has so far been claiming that their Anti-Corruption Unit officials discovered the spot-fixing scandal in the league. (Source: AP)

The International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit had reportedly tipped off Pakistan Cricket Board of about possible spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League. Acording to PTI, ICC ACU chief Sir Ronnie Flanagan confirmed that they had first tipped PCB about what was going on in the PSL.

He also went on to dismiss that ICC had any role to play in the case. “This is PCB’s case to deal with,” PTI quotes Flanagan as saying, “The case is being heard professionally and it shows that PCB wants to eliminate corruption from the game of cricket.”

The PCB has so far been claiming that their Anti-Corruption Unit officials discovered the spot-fixing scandal in the league in February and Flanagan’s comments refutes those claims. He told media in Lahore that the ICC ACU had given the information based on what they received from the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom.

It had earlier been reported that Islamabad United coach Dean Jones and former Test cricketers Mohammad Yousuf and Sadiq Mohammad, would be present as ‘expert witnesses’ for Sharjeel Khan’s case, who is one of the players who had been suspended in connection with the case, was to be represented. Other players connected with the scandal include Mohammad Irfan, Nasir Jamshed and Khalid Latif, all of whom have played for Pakistan in ODI cricket.

