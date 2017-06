Virat Kohli leads South Africa’s AB de Villiers by four points. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli leads South Africa’s AB de Villiers by four points. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli retained the top spot among batsmen while India were placed third among ODI teams in the latest ICC Rankings issued today. Kohli leads South Africa’s AB de Villiers by four points

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd