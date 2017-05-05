ICC raises Women’s World Cup prize money by 10 times

Australian women’s cricket team are the defending champions. Australian women’s cricket team are the defending champions.

The 2017 edition of the Women’s World Cup is reportedly set to witness a ten times increase in the prize money. With the increase it will now be $2 million. It may be recalled here that the 2013 Women’s World Cup held in India had a mere $200,000 on offer as prize money.

In a statement released ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said, “The ICC Women’s World Cup is the pinnacle of the women’s game and as such the players should be rewarded appropriately. Two million dollars is the first step towards greater parity and recognition. The change will not happen overnight but the women’s game is crucial to the global growth of cricket.” The ICC said 10 matches of the June 24-July 23 tournament in England would be live on television while the remaining will be live-streamed.

Added to this Decision Review System (DRS) will be used in the women’s game for the first time and a drone camera as well as a Spidercam will be deployed for the July 23 final at Lord’s.

Welcoming the move, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland said,”This demonstrates a welcome, long-term commitment to the global growth of the women’s game, and it recognises the opportunity presented by women’s sport.”

He further added,”We have seen huge interest in our women cricketers here in Australia through the two seasons of WBBL, and part of the success of this league is that every game is available to fans through livestreaming. Cricket Australia is also pleased that the ICC is working towards prize money parity with the men’s game within 15 years.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd