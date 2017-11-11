ICC posts full names of Sri Lankan cricketers on Twitter to use up 280 characters

#ParadisePapers
ICC joined other Twitter users including popular football clubs in welcoming the expansion of Twitter characters from 140 to 280.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:November 11, 2017 12:54 pm
india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, sri lanka cricket, rangana herath ICC posted Rangana Herath’s full name to welcome Twitter’s introduction to 280 characters. (Source: AP)
As the character limit on Twitter got expanded to 280 characters from 140, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday joined others in welcoming the change by typing full names of some of the Sri Lankan cricketers.

Joining other Twitter users including many football clubs who outdid each other in coming up with funnier posts, ICC wrote, “Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names!

Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas
Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena
Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella
Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath”

After running a successful trial with few users, Twitter has finally rolled out its new 280-character limit virtually for all users. In September, Twitter launched a test that expanded the 140-character limit so that users could express themselves easily in a tweet.

Manchester City topped all the posts by writing, “280 characters means we can now go…AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”

