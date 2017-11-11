ICC posts full names of Sri Lankan cricketers on Twitter to use up 280 characters

ICC posted Rangana Herath’s full name to welcome Twitter’s introduction to 280 characters. (Source: AP) ICC posted Rangana Herath’s full name to welcome Twitter’s introduction to 280 characters. (Source: AP)

As the character limit on Twitter got expanded to 280 characters from 140, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday joined others in welcoming the change by typing full names of some of the Sri Lankan cricketers.

Joining other Twitter users including many football clubs who outdid each other in coming up with funnier posts, ICC wrote, “Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names!

Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas

Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena

Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella

Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath”

After running a successful trial with few users, Twitter has finally rolled out its new 280-character limit virtually for all users. In September, Twitter launched a test that expanded the 140-character limit so that users could express themselves easily in a tweet.

Manchester City topped all the posts by writing, “280 characters means we can now go…AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”

