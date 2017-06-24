ICC okays new news rules on DRS and sending players off

Chief Executives’ Committee led by David Richardson approved the changes. (Source: Reuters file) Chief Executives’ Committee led by David Richardson approved the changes. (Source: Reuters file)

International Cricket Council’s Chief Executives Committee headed by David Richardson in their meeting this past week approved multiple rule changes to the sport as recommended by Cricket Committee – led by Anil Kumble. Two of the biggest changes involve teams not losing a review under Decision Review System (DRS) if the decision goes as ‘Umpire’s call’ and that players will be sent off from the field in case of violent conduct.

The recommendations put forward were reviewed, discussed and approved during the meeting in London this past week after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The decision on DRS includes the usage of the reviews in T20 International matches. Meanwhile, for Tests, the current rule allowing the top-up of reviews after 80 overs in Tests has been removed. The minimum standards for DRS use would include the mandatory use of accredited ball tracking and edge detection technology.

In other big changes to the sport, players can be sent off by umpires in case of extremely serious incidents of player misconduct, such as violence on the field. All other offences would continue to be dealt with under the ICC Code of Conduct.

Two other major changes to the laws of the game which have been recommended and accepted are on the restriction on bat dimensions (thickness of edges and depth of bat) – something that has long been argued upon due to the growing disparity between batsmen and bowlers. Further, a batsman will be considered as having made his or her ground when a bat bounces after being grounded behind the crease by a running or diving batsman. The current rule counted the batsman out if the bat is in the air when the stumps are disturbed.

The new ICC rules and changes will come into effect from October 1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd