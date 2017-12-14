ICC lays down guidelines for four-day Test, each day to have minimum 98 overs

South Africa will play four-day Test against Zimmbabwe. (Reuters File) South Africa will play four-day Test against Zimmbabwe. (Reuters File)

South Africa and Zimbabwe will play the first ever four-day Test match and the International Cricket Council has laid down the template for the match. The board has decided that everyday, a minimum of 98 overs will be bowled that means a total of 392 overs in four days. In a five-day game, a total of 450 overs are bowled. Also, a five-day game has six-hours from start to finish but the four-day game will be stretched to six-and-a-half hours. Another big change is the playing rules is that follow-on was reduced from 200 runs to 150 runs. This gives a better chance to teams who play aggressive cricket to force a result.

The breakdown of the day’s play will include three sessions of two hours and fifteen minutes each. The Lunch time will be of 40 minutes while the Tea time will be 20 minutes. This is similar to the five-day format. A 30-minute overtime will also be available just like the five-day game.

South Africa and Zimabwe are playing a day-night four-day Test so the Tea break will be of 20 minutes and the supper break, which will be the second break of the match, will be of 40 minutes. But both intervals combine for only an hour. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST on Boxing Day (December 26) in Port Elizabeth.

The South Africa-Zimbabwe game will be the first four-day Test but ICC may go for more such matches in next couple of years as many have argued that five-day games are losing their popularity.

