ICC gives verdict on amateur cricket video showing batsman getting out in bizarre fashion

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday gave its verdict on a video of amateur cricket that showed a fan getting bowled out in a weird fashion. In the video that went viral on social media, the batsman was seen taking a hard swing at the ball. But due to the wind speed and uneven playing surface, the ball returned from under his feet, only to knock down the stumps. In a surprise to the cricketing fans, ICC gave its verdict on whether the decision to be given out is fair or not.

The batsman was seen protesting against the on-field decision to be given out but later agreed to went back, making way for his teammate to come and pick up the willow.

A fan named Hamza sent this video to us this morning asking for a ruling. Unfortunately for the (very unlucky) batsman, law 32.1 confirms… Out! ☝ pic.twitter.com/y3Esgtz48x — ICC (@ICC) 22 May 2018

“A fan named Hamza sent this video to us this morning asking for a ruling. Unfortunately for the (very unlucky) batsman, law 32.1 confirmed this is…. out!,” ICC said in the video titled “In or Out” posted on Facebook, confirming the on-field decision.

According to ICC’s law 32.1 on playing conditions, “The striker is out bowled if his wicket is put down by a ball delivered by the bowler, not being a no ball, even if it first touches the striker’s bat or person.”

The location from where the video originated remains unclear.

