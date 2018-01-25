ICC delegation to visit Nepal for progress discussions

The ICC has worked closely with the Nepal Advisory Group (NAG) which comprises representatives of CAN. (Source: Filr) The ICC has worked closely with the Nepal Advisory Group (NAG) which comprises representatives of CAN. (Source: Filr)

A delegation from the International Cricket Council will arrive in Nepal this weekend for progress discussions aimed at enabling the reinstatement of Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) to ICC membership.

The objective of the visit, led by ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, is to agree on the final steps to getting Nepal’s suspension lifted and reinstated into membership of the ICC.

This involves, amongst other things, the adoption of an updated Constitution which all parties agree besides the need to lay a solid foundation for the good governance of the sport in Nepal.

Over the last 12 months, the ICC has worked closely with the Nepal Advisory Group (NAG) which comprises representatives of CAN, the Nepal Government and the broader cricket community, to draft a new constitution.

This was one of a number of reinstatement conditions that the ICC set CAN in May 2016 that must be met before reinstatement is considered.

A revised version of this constitution was adopted by CAN in August 2017, however, this contained significant changes to what had been previously agreed by the NAG and the ICC, meaning it did not fulfil the conditions set by the ICC Board.

“The ICC has been working towards Nepal being reinstated since its original suspension in May 2016 and this has included overseeing the selection, management, operations and finances of Nepal’s national teams to enable them to continue playing,” Khwaja said.

“The Board’s view was that the players should not be punished during Nepal’s suspension and therefore agreed to Nepal’s ongoing participation in ICC competitions.”

“The Advisory Group has been instrumental in building a constitution that will support the readmission of Nepal to ICC membership and it is concerning that CAN did not adopt the constitution as proposed. In addition to this there remains a number of other reinstatement conditions outstanding that need to be addressed as a matter of urgency,” he added.

