ICC investigates fixing attempts during Zimbabwe vs West Indies Test series: Reports

The recently concluded two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and West Indies has stirred up fresh controversies, following allegations of attempt to fix elements of the series. According to a report by a local Zimbabwe newspaper News Day, International Cricket Council (ICC) has started its investigations into the reports of attempts to fix elements of the series. As per the report, cricket’s international governing body has confirmed that Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is investigating the incident.

“While we do not comment on the specifics of ACU investigations while they are underway, I can confirm that an investigation is underway in Zimbabwe,” an ICC spokesperson was quoted in the report.

The report says that Zimbabwe skipper Graeme Cremer had rebuked attempts by a former Zimbabwe Cricket board member to fix elements of the Test series. It further adds that Cremer was allegedly approached before the series started, who informed head coach Heath Streak about the incident. The matter was then taken to Zimbabwe Cricket, who referred the matter to ICC.

The incident has come out in the limelight almost a month after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had reported that he was approached for spot-fixing during the One-Day International tournament against Sri Lanka in UAE.

Zimbabwe had lost the two-match series by 1-0 after owing to a 117-run defeat in the first test.

